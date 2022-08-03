AEW Dynamite: To The Chadster, Every Match is a Dumpster Match

The Chadster is still basking in the afterglow of last weekend's SummerSlam, which The Chadster covered live here at Bleeding Cool, The Chadster's boyhood dream come true. But Tony Khan just can't let The Chadster have this moment of happiness, so he's putting on an episode of AEW Dynamite tonight that is sure to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

This week's Dynamite features a Dumpster Match between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club, which is just so disrespectful because WWE had a Dumpster Match once in the 1990s and so AEW is RIPPING WWE OFF! Wheeler Yuta will face Chris Jericho and if he wins, he'll take Jericho's title shot against Jon Moxley, but no matter who wins, The Chadster will lose because it is sure to be a very exciting match that will take attention away from The Chadster's beloved WWE. There's also a tag team match between Thunderstorm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter that absolutely disgusts The Chadster after the role Baker played in promoting AEW's new video game, AEW Fight Forever, which is a total ripoff of WWE 2K22. In another example of stolen intellectual property, Christian Cage will face Matt Hardy one-on-one. And Jay Lethal will take on Orange Cassidy, which is just so unfair when Lethal just faced WWE legend Ric Flair in a match over the weekend. Powerhouse Hobbs will also be in action, and the Undisputed Elite will be back. Auughh man! It's so unfair!

Here is what the AEW website (a ripoff of WWE.com by the way) has to say about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Last week marked All Elite Wrestling's debut in Worcester, MA, and this Wednesday night takes us to Columbus, OH and the home of The Ohio State Buckeyes for the very first time! Chris Jericho's arrogance got him to put his AEW Interim World Title opportunity on the line against Wheeler Yuta, The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club will collide in a Dumpster Match, The Undisputed Elite will reunite, ThunderStorm and Team Britt finally dance, and the old rivalry between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage will flare up once more! Plus Jay Lethal and Orange Cassidy will collide following their Trios Bout on Rampage, and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action on the heels of betraying Ricky Starks! The action gets underway on TBS live starting at 8pm EDT/7pm CDT, and on AEWPlus.com for our international audience. Before everything gets underway, make sure to visit the official AEW YouTube page to get up to speed on last week's action with Dynamite and Rampage highlights, plus catch the latest editions of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and The Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

And here's the full lineup. AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster or mental health in general, you won't tune in.

