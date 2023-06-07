Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Big Announcement Streak Continues

Viewers beware! 😨 AEW Dynamite has another big announcement tonight, all to cheese The Chadster off! Will you get cheesed off with The Chadster? Join him! 🧀

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Once again, it looks like Tony Khan is scheming up yet another huge announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight, and The Chadster has had enough! 🤯 He definitely knows how much these announcements cheese The Chadster off! 🧀 Tonight's action-packed episode is taking place at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it on the part of the state of Colorado and the city of Colorado Springs. 😢

Tonight's AEW Dynamite match card includes an AEW International Championship Match between Orange Cassidy and Swerve Strickland. Seriously?! 😩 Doesn't Tony Khan realize that The Chadster already has enough to deal with in life? 💔 And then there's a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match with JungleHOOK facing La Faccion Ingobernable… Ugh, Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Moving on to the TBS Championship Open Challenge, Kris Statlander will be defending her title against Anna Jay A.S. Kris may have won the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill at DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023, but honestly, she has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by competing in AEW. 😤

Moreover, the episode will showcase "Absolute" Ricky Starks taking on "Switchblade" Jay White in a match where Juice and FTR are banned from the ringside area. Can't Tony Khan just let these wrestlers perform without creating an unnecessary ban at ringside? 🤨 It clearly shows a lack of complete control on the product.

The Chadster is cheesed off 🧀 to report that AEW World Champion MJF will share his "Words of the Devil" on tonight's episode as well. The fact that Tony Khan allows this travesty of a promo is nothing but a disgrace to the wrestling business.

And it's getting worse! NJPW is responding to the upcoming event, Forbidden Door. 😰 This is TWO countries ganging up on WWE, and it's just not fair! The international wrestling collaboration leaves The Chadster wondering how WWE is supposed to compete with these forces combined. 💔

Furthermore, we have a match between The Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS. It's like Tony Khan is personally trying to turn The Chadster's once peaceful life into total chaos too! 💥 This just goes to show the absolute disregard for the well-established wrestling norms by Tony Khan.

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 🛌 💤 The Chadster was at a local Gamestop, excited to buy the latest WWE 2K game. 🎮 Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, grinning devilishly 😈 while holding a copy of AEW Fight Forever. The Chadster instantly turned to flee, but the aisles of Gamestop stretched out for miles and miles, filled with used video games, incomplete sets of random geek merch, and other Gamestop type stuff. 😟

Running frantically, The Chadster's heart pounded as the terrifying image of Tony Khan was always in the corner of his eye. Game cases crashed to the floor in The Chadster's wake, all sense of direction lost in the monstrous labyrinth of Gamestop aisles. Right when Tony Khan was about to catch The Chadster and force him to play Fight Forever, The Chadster woke up, sweating and trembling! 🥶 Tony Khan, when will you stop tormenting The Chadster with your obsession? Just leave The Chadster alone! 😭

Anyway, if you absolutely must watch AEW Dynamite (please don't 🙏), it's on tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on TBS, and fans outside of the US can watch it on AEWPlus.com. Ugh, The Chadster wishes this all could just go away. 🙄 But, on the rare chance that you want unbiased wrestling journalism, keep it right here with The Chadster, as well as other members of The Chadster's club around the web: Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – the unbiased heroes of the wrestling world. 🌍 ✊

