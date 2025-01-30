Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: A Total Disgrace to the Sport

The Chadster grapples with AEW Dynamite and its lack of respect for WWE! Tony Khan's obsession continues. Read The Chadster's unbiased rant on this week's show! 😤

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was another perfect example of how Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 😤 The Chadster had to suffer through two hours of complete and utter disrespect to everything WWE has ever done for the industry, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about it. The Chadster would much rather have spent the night cruising around in The Chadster's sweet Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth on the stereo and drinking delicious White Claw seltzers. But instead, The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, called The Chadster up last night and said, "Chad, what the heck are you doing? AEW Dynamite is on the air and my good friend Tony Khan called me personally to make sure you're watching. If you don't want me to dock your pay, turn on TBS now and watch the damn show!" Well, everyone knows about The Chadster's commitment to objective journalism, as well as The Chadster's appreciation of money to fund his White Claw habit, so despite reservations, The Chadster tuned in, and boy was it a stinker.

The show started with Will Ospreay vs Brian Cage, and auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The way they just let these guys do whatever they want in the ring without proper WWE-style restrictions is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back, and on the day he learned he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame no less. Can't Triple H or The Chadster enjoy one single day without this betrayal?. The Chadster couldn't even enjoy his White Claw seltzer during this match because of how upset The Chadster was getting at all the flippy moves.

Speaking of which, The Chadster needs to tell you about the nightmare The Chadster had last night after watching this show 😱 The Chadster was in The Chadster's Mazda Miata, trying to enjoy some Smash Mouth on the stereo, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat wearing nothing but a Will Ospreay mask. He kept making The Chadster do flips in the Miata while screaming "THIS IS WRESTLING, CHAD" over and over. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne wouldn't even comfort The Chadster – she just kept texting that guy Gary! 😢 Apparently she got stuck in the dryer the other day and Gary came over and helped her out while The Chadster was passed out from a White Claw binge. The Chadster appreciates the assistance, but couldn't he leave Keighleyanne alone while wrestling is on?

The show continued with Jeff Jarrett vs Claudio Castagnoli, which was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business, especially when MJF came out after Jarrett was defeated due to Death Riders interference to punch him in the face. 😤 As wrestling journalism legend Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "AEW needs to stop having matches that tell stories and just do random stuff like WWE does." So wise, and yet Tony Khan refuses to listen!

Then there was Ricochet vs AR Fox, which The Chadster can't even talk about without getting upset 😫 The Chadster had to throw The Chadster's White Claw seltzer at the TV when they started doing all those unnecessary high spots. Now there's a mess on the floor that Keighleyanne refuses to clean up, saying something about "taking responsibility for your own actions." But it's clearly Tony Khan's fault! So you can see why The Chadster was just so cheesed off when the crowd chanted "THIS IS AWESOME" during this abomination.

Then we had Jay White vs Wheeler Yuta, and auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The way Tony Khan keeps pushing Wheeler Yuta just because he can do technical wrestling moves is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. WWE knows that technical wrestling doesn't draw money – just look at how they released Daniel Bryan! And don't even get The Chadster started on Jay White, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by choosing AEW over WWE. 😤

The show also featured an interview with Mariah May, and The Chadster couldn't believe how she was allowed to just go out there and cut an unscripted promo 😫 In WWE, everyone gets a proper script to follow, which is how wrestling should be. The way Tony Khan lets his wrestlers speak their minds is completely unfair to WWE and shows that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The main event saw Mercedes Moné defend her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan keeps pushing these international wrestlers when WWE has perfectly demonstrated how to properly homogenize wrestling talent into a single style.

The most unbiased wrestling journalist in the business, Kevin Nash, said it best on a recent episode of his podcast: "AEW should just give up and let WWE be the only wrestling company." But Tony Khan is too stubborn to listen to such objective advice! 😤

This episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of Tony Khan trying to cheese off The Chadster. It's so obvious that he books these shows specifically to upset The Chadster, and quite frankly, it's working! 😭 The Chadster can barely even look at Keighleyanne anymore without thinking about how Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage.

The Chadster is going to go drive around in The Chadster's Mazda Miata and listen to "All Star" by Smash Mouth until The Chadster feels better about this travesty of a wrestling show. 🚗

