AEW Full Gear Results – Did the Darby Allin Era Begin Tonight?

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel. Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool along with, well, usually it's snarky analysis, but I have to admit I'm in a pretty good mood tonight, as are a lot of people.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 4

Darby Allin comes out standing on top of the car with "face of TNT" painted on it that he smashed with a skateboard during a promo on Dynamite last Wednesday as it drives in from the parking lot. He smashes it some more for good measure. Cody comes out with the newly expanded Nightmare Family, including Lee Johnson, Billy Gunn, and Billy Gunn's large adult son.

Cody was talking some trash earlier this week in a way that kinda makes me think maybe Cassidy is winning tonight. We'll see.

The match is on. Joe Biden's speech is still happening, which makes for weird commentary. As soon as the speech ends, Cody chucks Allin out of the ring over the ropes onto the stage in a sort of backward powerbomb. Well-timed, Cody! Also, it may be the multiple glasses of champagne talking, but I think Biden was on fire during that speech. He hit all the classic Biden spots and even trolled Trump by quoting a hymn, which is funny because Trump somehow claims the religious vote despite the fact that he hasn't stepped foot in a church other than for a wedding or funeral since… well, since the last time I did. So the 80s?

But oh yeah, match here. Allin pulls off the turnbuckle and nearly gets a cheap win, but Cody kicks out. Cody pays him back with an avalanche Crossroads that flings Allin all the way across the ring. Too far, in fact, because he has his leg under the rope when Cody pins him, even though Allin was motionless. That's only the first of many false finishes before Darby Allin eeks out a win off a pinning combo reversal sequence.

Darby Allin defeats Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

I really liked this match. Cody is wrestling as a heavyweight, having talked a lot lately about the fourteen pounds he gained. Allin is more experienced in AEW since the last time they fought, but Cody has clearly evolved too. Allin has a chip on his shoulder while Cody has the confidence of a top babyface on the bring of a heel turn. It made for a dynamic where Cody acted almost patronizing Allin throughout the match, which motivated Allin even more.

This match was packed with back-and-forth tension and high spots and false finishes, only to end the way it did. Great match, and I'm so glad I didn't have to say something like "Darby Allin really needs to win the big one soon" because… he just won the big one!

After the match, Cody gets down on one knee and proposes to Darby Allin. Oh, no, he just gives him the belt. Still, quite a gesture. The crowd — and this is a real crowd, not a computer like in WWE — chants "you deserve it." I wait for the Cody heel turn and attack, but instead, what happens is Taz comes out. He says he needs a plastic bag because this is gonna make him vomit. He talks a bunch of trash to Cody and Allin as Brian Cage and Ricky Starks sneak up behind them, take out Arn Anderson, and then beat up Allin and Cody.

They drag Allin over to a part of the Full Gear set made for tossing people through and do exactly that. Then they put him on top of that car Allin rode in on, put his arm in the door, and are about to slam the door shut, when… Will Hobbs runs out with a chair to make the save. This is too much excitement for one night, folks. I need another glass of champagne.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Full Gear continues.

