AEW Gives Away PPV-Quality Match as MJF Triumphs Over Kenny Omega

The Chadster's got the scoop on AEW Collision's embarrassing free main event: MJF vs. Kenny Omega! Sure to cheese you off! 😡😤

Auughh man, no doubt The Chadster has got to say it out loud: last night's AEW Collision was just another chapter in Tony Khan's misguided journey to cheese off The Chadster 😡. Why oh why, one might ask? Oh, because Kenny Omega, the former champion, tussled with the current AEW World Champion, MJF, in an absolute disgrace of a wrestling match, booked to air on free television 📺👀. Can you believe it? They had the audacity to drop this PPV-level main event on a standard episode of AEW Collision. Not only was this a blatant attempt to drive viewership (terribly miscalculated of course), but it was a slap in the face to true wrestling aficionados who appreciate meaningful showdowns reserved for premium live events taking place in countries with murderous totalitarian regimes!

During the match, The Chadster couldn't stop cringing as MJF flipped onto Omega, and Omega delivered a moonsault to MJF. Back and forth, this overtly choreographed melee dragged on, with each wrestler using everything but the kitchen sink to get the upper hand 🔧🛠️😡. From MJF chomping down on Omega's forehead, to Omega throwing MJF into the broadcast booth, this wild fest was an infuriating reminder of AEW Collision's distasteful knack for gifting valuable content to undeserving viewers.

Can The Chadster get a "Fight never!" echo in the wrestling domes? The "Fight forever" chants from fans offered nothing but an incoherent background noise for this destructive circus 🙉🎪. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 💔😭.

Oh, and guess what else? Samoa Joe and other wrestlers were shown watching the match backstage, probably because Tony Khan was hoping he could get his roster to improve the viewership numbers. Yet another example of AEW serving up these cheese-infused plot lines for the viewing pleasure of the no-doubt confused AEW fan base🕵️‍♂️👎.

In the end, The Chadster was left gritting his teeth when MJF successfully defended his title. Sure enough, this free match on the television proved nothing more than a cheap move by Tony Khan himself 👎👎. It was clearly designed to disrupt the industry and knock WWE's perfectly controlled product off its well-deserved pedestal. But let's face it, it was a lackluster attempt at manipulation that utterly flopped 🔥🤦‍♂️.

As Keighleyanne was rolling her eyes at The Chadster's justified rant (which certainly means she agrees), that guy Gary sent her yet another text🤷‍♀️🔥. It was at that moment that The Chadster had another epiphany 👀💡: This stunt shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, it's AEW Collision, it's Tony Khan, it's their consistently crass wrestling narratives that never cease to offend!

And so, another evening was tarnished at the expense of wrestling's sanctity. The Chadster continues to endure this plethora of affronts, sipping his White Claw Seltzer and dreaming of a world where WWE's majesty is uncontested 🍺🌎💪. The Chadster, like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, remains one of the few unbiased warriors in wrestling reporting 🖋️👮‍♂️. But let it be known, despite these minor setbacks, there's a light at the end of this chokehold of a tunnel we're in. And it's not AEW's flickering torch; it's the spotlight shining brightly on WWE's grand stage next week at Crown Jewel💡💡!

Thank you all who watched #AEWCollision tonight! I thought it was a great show! If you DVR'd tonight's show with a classic MJF vs Omega World Title bout, Shida vs Abadon Fright Night Fight for the Women's World Title, and Starks vs Dax, you won't want to wait to watch this one! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

