AEW Hires Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas

AEW President Tony Khan returned to Twitter on Tuesday, but this time it wasn't to tell a Black woman she sucks at wrestling (though it also was not to apologize for it). Instead, Khan announced the hiring of former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas, who has turned his back on his former employer for no reason other than that they fired him during a pandemic, which The Chadster finds extremely disrespectful. Atlas working for AEW, The Chadster means. WWE can fire whomever they like in The Chadster's opinion.

Vince McMahon has earned that after everything he's done for the wrestling business.

Khan, who, since finding himself in hot water for telling former AEW wrestler Big Swole that she was not good at wrestling in response to Swole lightly criticizing the lack of diversity in AEW while otherwise highly praising the company for her time there, has since only made tweets that defensively point out how diverse AEW is, appears to be hoping to transition back into his usual Twitter role in hopes that controversy is just so last year. Khan took to Twitter Tuesday to announce the signing of Atlas:

Atlas responded on Twitter as well, writing:

If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me. Cliché but I REALLY have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you're going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. ✨ Thank you @TonyKhan #AEW

It looks like Atlas will be in Newark for this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, though he hasn't been announced for any matches yet. Dynamite this week, and for all weeks going forward, will air on TBS instead of TNT, giving them a ratings advantage since the show will no longer air live on the West Coast or be preempted for sports, which The Chadster finds to be so unfair. Auughh man!