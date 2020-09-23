AEW Late Night Dynamite Report – Basically an Episode of AEW Dark

I wasn't gonna recap Late Night Dynamite because it appears to be an extra episode of AEW Dark essentially, but as it turned out, I caught the end of the Lakers/Nuggets game and decided to stick around and watch it, and if I'm watching it, I might as well get paid to watch it, know what I mean? Respect the game.

AEW Late Night Dynamite Report for September 22nd, 2020

Lots of pyro kicks off this special episode of Late Night Dynamite. This show was, I'm assuming, pre-recorded. Chris Jericho joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on commentary. The card may be like an episode of Dark, but's TNT production values, not YouTube production values, and I appreciate that. It looks like there's just the wrestlers in the crowd here, no paying audience. Tonight's card is Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears, Anna Jay vs. Brandi Rhodes, and Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter. Carter comes out for his match.

Ben Carter vs. Scorpio Sky

Ben Carter is from the UK, I'm told.

It's a good match. Carter impresses with fast-paced moves and a lot of high flying. He gets a lot of offense on Sky.

Sky eventually realizes he's supposed to be the star here and gets his stuff in.

I like Jericho on commentary. He and JR geek out about old school wrestling references. Jericho, JR, and Tony are very appreciative of an abdominal stretch from Sky and end up talking about Tony Garea.

Sky gets a cut around his eyebrow during the match.

In the climax of the match, Sky kicks out of a big frogsplash from Carter. Carter kicks out of a neckbreaker. Carter kicks out of a fisherman's buster. Sky kicks out of a rollup. Then Sky hits a TKO and gets the pin.

This is the first time I've ever heard of Ben Carter, but this was a great match. It was competitive, not a squash at all, and would have made a great opener for any episode of Dynamite. Sky raises Carter's hand after the match in a show of respect.

We see a video package for tomorrow's six-man tag team match between Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin against Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks. Then The Dark Order heads out to escort Anna Jay to the ring. They don't stick around, though. Late Night Dynamite takes a commercial break while we wait for Brandi Rhodes' entrance. Then Brandi comes out alone. No Nightmare Family members.

Anna Jay vs. Brandi Rhodes

Brandi is all business. She comes in hot and takes the fight outside the ring quickly.

JR, out of nowhere and for no reason, suggests Anna Jay should win the "Jezebel of the Year" award. JR seems to really have a thing for Anna Jay.

Brandi eventually tires out, and Jay gets some offense in.

Brandi makes a comeback, so Evil Uno and Stu Grayson come out. They distract the ref while Brandi hits shot of Brandi, causing the count to be delayed and allowing Anna Jay to kick out.

Jay puts the Queenslayer (a sleeper) on Brandi, and Brandi passes out.

For two wrestlers who are still pretty green, this was a good match. Brandi has improved a lot since AEW started. She was motivated to get revenge on Anna Jay here, but I don't think the Nightmare Family is going to get their comeuppance on the Dark Order until Cody comes back. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Alex Marvez interviews Scorpio Sky. Sky calls Ben Carter a stud with a bright future, but Sky came out on top once again. He still wants the TNT Championship. Matt Sydal interrupts and compliments Sky. Marvez asks. Sydal about the Casino Battle Royal. He says he got a few eliminations. Sky tells him he even eliminated his opponent tonight, Shawn Spears. Sky talks up Sydal, and they agree to go out tonight after the show. Wear masks, guys.

We see a video package for Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy. Then Late Night Dynamite takes another commercial break. After that, Matt Sydal makes his entrance. Then Shawn Spears comes out with Tully Blanchard.

Shawn Spears vs. Matt Sydal

You know, I haven't really followed Sydal's career since he left WWE. But when he was there, wrestling as Evan Bourne, I have to admit I kinda hated him. He was a good wrestler athletically, but he was constantly smiling. His only facial expression was "happy to be here," and it just took me out of any match he was in. But it's been so long; I'm looking forward to giving him a fresh shot.

Sydal is getting beat up by Shawn Spears for the early part of this match, so no smiling there. Only selling.

During the match, Tony brings up the question of how Tully Blanchard's involvement with FTR is affecting Shawn Spears. I'd pose a related question: how is it affecting Tully Blanchard? How does he justify continuing to manage a jobber when he's also managing the tag team champs?

Once Sydal starts firing up for a comeback, the smiling starts. He just can't help himself.

Sydal wipes the ropes before going up for a Meteora, calling back to his slip at the Casino Battle Royal.

While Spears is selling outside the ring, Blanchard loads his glove up with metal.

Spears hits Sydal with the glove and hits a Death Valley Driver to get the win.

Huh. Spears actually won? I guess maybe that happens sometimes on AEW Dark? Spears wants to hit Sydal with the glove again after the match, but Scorpio Sky makes the save and chases him off.

Was it worth staying up for Late Night Dynamite?

That was an enjoyable episode of Late Night Dynamite. It was basically formatted like an episode of Dark, but with the production value of Dynamite, and if that's what AEW's third-hour show ends up being like, I'd be down with that.