AEW Rampage Fails in Attempt to Sabotage WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

Discover why The Chadster is cheesed off 😡 after AEW Rampage dared to clash with WWE's iconic Royal Rumble weekend last night! Auughh man! 🤼‍♂️👎

True fans of professional wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you the lowdown on the absolute trainwreck that was AEW Rampage last night. Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking: "Oh, here goes The Chadster, telling the hard truths about AEW again," and you'd be right, because last night was another clear attempt by Tony Khan to needle and undermine the sacred institution that is WWE, especially with the timing. Auughh man! So unfair! The Royal Rumble is a historic cornerstone of wrestling, and what does Khan do? He tries to upstage it with his Friday night spectacle. 😡😤

Kicking off the calamity was Jon Moxley facing Lee Moriarty – "Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty" to be specific, with big ol' Shane Taylor at ringside. Despite The Chadster's best efforts to enjoy a technical match, The Chadster was constantly reminded how it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Moxley, bless his former Shield heart, literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by participating in this charade. He ended up winning, but not without Moriarty and Taylor making a debacle of the aftermath with a post-match mauling. And Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone's commentary? Blah! They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🎙️👎

Then we had backstage theatrics with Anna Jay, Angelo Parker, and that peck on the cheek nonsense from weeks ago. The Chadster doesn't need a soap opera; The Chadster needs some respectable wrestling content! But what did The Chadster get? Yet another betrayal as Anna Jay went on to have her match against Ruby Soho, Ruby ambushed Anna, and after various interferences, Anna slapped on the Queen Slayer submission for the win. More proof of the lack of decorum in AEW's ranks. 🙄💔

As for the match between "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita? It was Takeshita's victory, alright, but the entire thing felt like a slap to the face of WWE. And what's this with Don Callis and his family faction? The nepotism reeks worse than The Chadster's spilled White Claw on the Miata's leather seats after one of AEW's particularly infuriating segments. 😒🍺

And do not even get The Chadster started on the Freshly Squeezed Four-Way Main Event. A backdrop to crown an International Championship Match contender, featuring Kip Sabian, El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and The Butcher. Chaos and nonsense, as Komander eventually secured the win. AEW's booking, dear readers, is as confusing as trying to discern the lyrics to a Smash Mouth song after three too many White Claws. Just kidding… The Chadster has every one memorized! 🎶🌟

Now, let's talk about Eddie Kingston and his open challenge for the Continental Championship against Willie Mack set for tonight on AEW Collision. Oh, how original, AEW, taking the open challenge route, something WWE has already perfected. Yet another example of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, trying to get under The Chadster's skin with pale imitations of the real deal. 🏆👎

To wrap this up, last night's episode of AEW Rampage was a perfect example of what not to do if you want to respect the heritage of professional wrestling laid out by WWE. The wrestling, the soap opera segments, the way AEW handles their titles – it's all just a cheesy attempt to compete with WWE's superior product. Auggghhh, The Chadster cannot even describe the anger and frustration! 😡🤬

The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would just focus on his own company instead of consistently trying to cheese off The Chadster. Seriously, take a page out of WWE's playbook and actually enhance the wrestling business rather than detract from it. Until next time, The Chadster bids you adieu, and please, for the love of all things holy, stop letting AEW ruin the sanctity of professional wrestling. 🙏🤼‍♂️

