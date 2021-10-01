AEW Rampage Full Card for October 1st: Hair vs. Hair, More

Ahead of next week's AEW Dynamite 2-year anniversary, AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT and features three big matchups. Orange Cassidy will face Jack Evans in a hair vs. hair match, Bryan Danielson will face Nick Jackson, and Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill will face off in a triple thread. In addition, Tony Khan will reveal the participants in next week's Casino ladder match.

Big Money Matt Hardy has been obsessed with cutting Orange Cassidy's hair, and he may get the chance to do that at AEW Rampage tonight… as long as his lackey Jack Evans succeeds in defeating one of AEW's biggest young stars. You know what, now that we say it like that, it does seem pretty unlikely, doesn't it? How would Jack Evans look with a shaved head?

When Kenny Omega refused to grant Bryan Danielson a rematch after their 30-minute draw at AEW Grand Slam, Danielson offered to fight any member of The Elite on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Tony Khan made things official that night, and Danielson will face Nick Jackson on tonight's episode of Rampage. It should still be too early for Danielson to lose, but with so many faction members on either side of this contest ready to interfere, it could go either way.

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in singles competition in AEW, but she'll have to fight hard to retain that record when coming up against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose and former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Who will emerge victorious in a three-way dance?

In addition to those matches, viewers of AEW Rampage tonight will also learn the participants in next Wednesday's Casino ladder match.

In addition to the ladder match on AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, Sammy Guevara will defend his newly-won TNT Championship against former NXT star Bobby Fish. Hikaru Shida will return to Dynamite and look to claim her 50th AEW win in a match with Serena Deeb.

