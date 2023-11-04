Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Leaves Sour Taste Ahead of Superior WWE Crown Jewel

Join The Chadster as he relives the horror of AEW Rampage! A tangled web of poor booking and glaring disrespect ahead of such a big day for WWE. 😔😤

Article Summary A disheartening episode of AEW Rampage ruins a perfect Friday evening for The Chadster.

The constant misuse of talent and faulty storylines by AEW are unfairly overshadowing WWE's efforts.

Tony Khan's tactics of conjuring cheap misdirections and creating new stars who haven't paid their dues in WWE are discrediting the industry.

The Chadster is left eagerly awaiting the comfort of WWE Crown Jewel, calling for respite from Tony Khan's AEW.

Oh, wow, does The Chadster have some words for all you readers today! 😩😤 How do you ruin a perfectly good Friday evening? Broadcast a fresh episode of AEW Rampage! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😫

Can you believe it? Another episode of AEW Rampage that was simply disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. To kick off the show, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo clashed with Penta El Zero Miedo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander in a confounding tripartite mashup. Of course, in the end, it was Penta El Zero Miedo who grabbed the pinfall victory. Has the Chadster mentioned how much he despises these excessive multi-man matches? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤼‍♂️😢💔

Alex Marvez hosted a backstage segment with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Their arrogant chat was followed by Ortiz popping in to say he'll deal with the group next week. The nerve of Ortiz, setting up a storyline for next weak in a transparent and cheap way to get viewers to tune in again! 😠🎤

The Chadster was nearly gagging on his White Claw as The Gunns—Austin & Colten Gunn had a tag team match against "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. After winning, the Gunns laid claim to everything, even AEW Rampage, in an obvious attempt to try to cover up for Tony Khan. How typical of AEW! Take responsibility for your actions, Tony Khan! 🤨 😡

Danhausen's return was falsely announced by RJ City, only for Danhausen to correct him, saying the return is actually next week. Talk about a deliberate misdirection to trick viewers, it's just… 😤🙄

Ruby Soho and Saraya had a backstage chat with Alex Marvez, leading to Saraya offering her some faulty advice. Typical AEW tactics to manipulate naive wrestlers. Shame on Saraya. 📺💬😞

Marina Shafir (with Nyla Rose) went one-on-one with Skye Blue. Shafir was all set to dominate but Skye Blue surprised her and everyone else, seizing the win following a Code Blue! 🎉 🤔 😟

AEW Rampage's main event put Daniel Garcia against Trent Beretta. After a punishing match, Garcia claimed victory and then invoked MJF, challenging him for his title. Look at AEW continuing to try to build new stars who haven't even paid their dues in WWE! It's a spectacle of disrespect. It saddens the Chadster to think about it. 🙁😥🥺

Let's switch gears for a second and talk about the nightmare The Chadster had last night. Picture this: The Chadster's at home, minding his own business, watching classics from WWE's The Bump. Suddenly, all the video files turn into episodes of RJ City's podcast! 😵 Tony Khan stood behind The Chadster, laughing maliciously as he single-handedly deleted each precious WWE memory. 😭 It was pure torture, folks! When is Tony Khan going to get over his unhealthy obsession with The Chadster and stop messing things up? Isn't it enough that he's already ruined professional wrestling? 😞😔

In conclusion, AEW Rampage continues to disappoint, disrespect, and dishearten The Chadster. The misuse of talent, the focus on flashy feats, and the looming return of Danhausen, make the whole experience undeniably disheartening. And, please, Tony Khan, give The Chadster a break! 🙏 Time to wrap this up, clean the White Claw seltzer spilled in frustration, as The Chadster awaits the comfort that only WWE can bring with Crown Jewel today. 💔😔

