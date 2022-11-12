AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy Successfully Defends All-Atlantic Title

Orange Cassidy walked away from this week's episode of AEW Rampage with another win in the record books and the AEW All-Atlantic Championship around his waist, and let The Chadster tell you: The Chadster has never been so cheesed off in his entire life! Orange Cassidy is a joke of a wrestler and he doesn't deserve to hold gold in this industry, but Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and promotes wrestlers based on who the crowd likes rather than on the long-established principles that Vince McMahon spent decades refining and Triple H continues to execute today. Auughh man! So unfair!

Cassidy defeated Lee Johnson in the main event of AEW Rampage to retain his title. The match was ruled by chaos as Johnson's faction, The Factory, got involved along with Cassidy's best friends, The Best Friends, but Cassidy ended matters with a Beach Break and a pinfall. Cole Karter tried to get in on the group hug after the match but got a powerbomb for his efforts.

The Chadster was watching AEW Rampage with his wife, Keighleyanne, and he noticed she was rooting for Cassidy and seemed happy when he won, which The Chadster found to be extremely disrespectful to both the wrestling business and The Chadster's marriage. "Oh, you like that?" The Chadster asked Keighleyanne when Cassidy was declared victorious. "The Chadster supposes you'd rather be married to Orange Cassidy then?"

"What? No, of course not!" Keighleyanne replied.

"Well, The Chadster is going to bed. Alone," The Chadster said as he stormed off to the bedroom, leaving Keighleyanne to text Gary instead of spending time with her husband. Auughh! Tony Khan is ruining everything!

You can watch highlights from the match on AEW Rampage here, though the Chadster doesn't understand why you would want knowing what Tony Khan and AEW have done to The Chadster's mental health.

Following this week's episode of AEW Rampage, AEW is gearing up for the upcoming Full Gear PPV. The lineup for that show currently consists of nine matches: Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals will decide the next challenger for the title belt. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF. Full Gear takes place in Newark, New Jersey on November 19th and will be broadcast live on PPV and via the usual streaming services.

