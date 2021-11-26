AEW Rampage Preview: A Very Black Friday Indeed

Tony Khan and AEW ruined The Chadster's Thanksgiving with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but Khan isn't through messing with The Chadster yet. Tonight, AEW has an exciting show planned for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, and The Chadster just can't deal! Here's what's planned for the show tonight:

First, Eddie Kingston continues his meteoric babyface rise, a rise that shows just how little Tony Khan understands about the wrestling business. Kingston's entire AEW career has been driven by the desire of the fans, which is not how wrestling should be booked. If the fans like a star that isn't being pushed, you're supposed to punish them, not push them more. When will Tony Khan finally understand this? Not this week, unfortunately, as Kingston is booked to take on Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage tonight.

Also planned for Rampage tonight, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker will face former champion Riho, and if Riho wins, she gets a shot at Baker for the belt. The Chadster finds this extremely disrespectful because the match build references something that happened months ago when everybody knows wrestling fans don't remember things that happened that far back except as "moments." Another bad move by Tony Khan, the true Turkey this Thanksgiving.

You would think that two big matches would be enough and AEW could lay off The Chadster, but Tony Khan will stop at nothing to make The Chadster's life miserable, which is why he's booked the former stars of The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, in a match against Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Auughh man! So unfair!

And it looks like the Men of the Year plan to show up on AEW Rampage tonight as well.

And just look at Tony Khan gloating about ruining The Chadster's Thanksgiving. Thanks to Tony Khan, The Chadster has nothing to be thankful for! Not only has AEW disrespected WWE by putting on better shows than them multiple times this year, but by beating WWE in the ratings, Tony Khan has caused The Chadster to become sexually impotent, which really cheeses The Chadster off.

I hope that all of you wrestling fans had a great Thanksgiving! Thanks to you, we're back TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT for Black Friday #AEWRampage on TNT! Don't be afraid to put it on for your family + friends, it's a great card aimed to make you proud to be a wrestling fan TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RkFUfDXtc6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster doesn't know why you'd want to, but if you do want to watch AEW Rampage, it's on at 10PM Eastern on TNT.

