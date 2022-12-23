AEW Rampage Preview: AEW Continues to Bash The Chadster's Holiday

AEW Rampage is on tonight as the Holiday Bash continues from AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster is absolutely livid that Tony Khan would book an episode of AEW for Christmas Eve Eve, knowing it will totally ruin The Chadster's weekend and his holidays! The Chadster has decided to channel his anger into a poem.

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house,

The Chadster was stirring, his misery aroused

He muttered and grumbled, his anger aflame,

That old villain Tony Khan had caused him great shame

He knew Khan was plotting to ruin his life

By booking entertaining matches for Rampage tonight

The Chadster was angry and he had to vent

At Khan's plan to air AEW Rampage on Christmas weekend

The Chadster was livid and burst with distress,

He knew that his hatred was something to address

"Why won't AEW stay in its place and just die?"

He cried out in frustration, with tears in his eye

He couldn't believe Tony Khan had such power,

To cause him such pain with every passing hour

The Chadster was sure that his marriage was doomed,

For Khan had Gary texting his wife in her room

The Chadster was sure that Khan was to blame

For all of his problems and his family's shame

He'd never forgive Khan for this wretched deed,

For ruining his life and his family's needs

The Chadster was ready to give up the fight,

But he had to keep going despite his plight

He vowed to keep fighting and never give in,

To make sure Tony Khan would never win

He turned off the TV and sat in his chair,

Humbled and sobered, his anger was rare

He thought on his life, and the path he must take,

To accept the future, no matter what fate

The Chadster looked out the window, and what did he see?

But Tony Khan himself, climbing up the tree

He was laughing at The Chadster, filled with good cheer,

For his vision had come true, and Rampage was now here

The Chadster grimaced, a tear in his eye,

If he must watch Rampage, he must get really high

So he pounded his White Claw, and said with much spite,

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night

Tonight, AEW Rampage promises to be an exciting night of professional wrestling action that will set the business back decades and utterly ruin The Chadster's night. The main event has nine teams competing in a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The participants are Blackpool Combat Club, Top Flight and AR Fox, The SAP, The Dark Order, LFI, Best Friends, Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, and The Trustbusters. Next up, Jade Cargill will be defending her AEW TBS Championship against VertVixen. Finally, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will take on Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass in tag team action. We'll also hear from Wardlow and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling