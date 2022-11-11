AEW Rampage Preview: All-Atlantic Title On The Line on Tonight's Show

The Chadster has barely recovered from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan is already piling more misery for The Chadster with a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight. It's like there is nothing Tony Khan won't do in his quest to personally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and that includes delivering regular weekly television shows that make WWE look bad, which is not only unfair, but also disrespectul to WWE and everything the company has done for the wrestling business.

More importantly, these shows are disrespectful to The Chadster and his marriage to Keighleyanne, which has been extremely strained of late thanks to Tony Khan's ongoing campaign of harassment against The Chadster. The Chadster has been upset about AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage lately that he's constantly fighting with his wife about it.

The Chadster was making out with Keighleyanne the other night when he accidentally called her "Tony Khan." Needless to say, Keighleyanne was not amused. The Chadster tried to play it off like he was just saying her name in a different accent, but Keighleyanne wasn't buying it. The Chadster ended up getting into a huge argument about how The Chadster is always talking about Tony Khan and AEW, and how it's causing problems in their marriage. It's bad enough that The Chadster is unable to consummate his marriage because AEW has made The Chadster sexually impotent, but now The Chadster can't even kiss his wife without seeing Tony Khan's face staring back into his eyes?! Auughh man! So unfair!

And it's only going to get worse tonight when AEW Rampage airs, with so many compelling matchups planned for the night. In an AEW All-Atlantic Championship title match, Orange Cassidy will defend against Lee Johnson. And there will also be three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin, Ricky Starks vs Lance Archer, and Bandido vs. Rush. Not only that, but Jungle Boy will come face-to-face with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. The Chadster is already sick to his stomach thinking about tonitght's episode.

The Chadster is really hoping that AEW Rampage will be a disaster so he can use it as ammunition in his fight against Tony Khan. The Chadster wants nothing more than to see Tony Khan fail miserably, and he's counting on AEW Rampage to be a huge flop. But The Chadster knows that's unlikely because Tony Khan is a diabolical genius who always seems to find a way to make things work in his favor, even when it's at the expense of The Chadster's sanity, which it always is. The Chadster knows he needs to stop fixating on Tony Khan and AEW, but it's hard when the enemy is constantly putting out good wrestling content that makes WWE look bad.

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT tonight, but if you care about The Chadster, you won't tune in.

