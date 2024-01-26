Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Last Rampage Before the Royal Rumble

Join The Chadster's take on why tonight's AEW Rampage is an insult to true wrestling fans, especially on the eve of the WWE Royal Rumble!

Hey there, all you WWE loyalists! It's The Chadster here, and The Chadster has got a bone to pick with the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Now, The Chadster's going to lay out just how Tony Khan is trying—yet again— to cheese off the universe with a show that's so unfair to the wrestling business The Chadster loves. 😡👎

This Friday, get ready for yet another attempt by AEW to undermine the sanctity of wrestling with AEW Rampage from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. They've got a lineup that's practically bursting with action—but as The Chadster sees it, it's nothing but a big ol' slap in the face to everything WWE stands for! 🙄🤦‍♂️

First up, Orange Cassidy is looking for a challenger, and four dudes—The Butcher, El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Kip Sabian—are gonna duke it out to see who gets a shot at the AEW International Championship. Now, The Chadster's gotta admit, martially, Orange Cassidy is as active as they come. But characters like him? Dang it, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. It's like All Elite Wrestling is playing with action figures instead of showcasing the true art of wrestling. 🤨💔

Speaking of which, Jon Moxley is faced with Lee Moriarty this week, in what is sure to be a hard-hitting encounter. But, oh man, The Chadster can't help but feel like this is just another example of AEW giving airtime to extreme wrestling styles, completely undermining the polished product WWE produces. Auughh man! So unfair! 😖😡

As if that's not enough, they've got Anna Jay squaring up against Ruby Soho in a singles match filled with controversy and personal vendettas. Come on, AEW, can't we just stick to the basics instead of these soap opera exploits? 😒😤

And then there's "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels going one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita. In theory, that's a solid match-up, but in reality, it's just AEW's way of showing how they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😑🚫

Now, let The Chadster talk about a dream that had The Chadster's skin crawling. Last night, in the cold grip of unconsciousness, The Chadster was awash in a digital sea where tweets are currency and retweets, the law. There, Tony Khan, adorned in billionaire tweets, was hurling characters of disdain The Chadster's way, smugly unscathed by consequence. It's just like in real life—billionaire owners of wrestling companies think they can get away with anything, making life miserable for true fans like The Chadster. So unfair! 😢😱

To wrap this up, The Chadster strongly suggests considering twice before tuning into AEW Rampage. This Friday's show is yet another effort to divert the masses from true wrestling, as crafted by the maestros at WWE. It's vital to stand firm for what is right in wrestling, enjoying a product that respects traditions and doesn't just throw frenzied matches all willy-nilly. 😒🙅‍♂️

For those who might choose to watch despite The Chadster's warning, you can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT. But, remember, every minute you spend watching AEW is a minute that Tony Khan wins. And honestly, The Chadster thinks you're way too cool for that. Stay staunch, stay WWE, and until next time, keep living life the Chadster way—without any dang AEW in it! 😎✌️ #WWE4Life

