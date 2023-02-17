AEW Rampage Preview: Lineup For Tonight's Special Slam Dunk Episode AEW Rampage is airing early before the NBA game on TNT tonight, and unbiased wrestling journalist The Chadster isn't happy about it one bit.

WWE Elimination Chamber is happening on Saturday, which means tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Premium Live Event. The Chadster has learned that he shouldn't expect any common courtesy from Tony Khan like canceling AEW shows on the week of a WWE PLE or closing AEW and admitting that WWE has always been the best, but now Tony Khan has taken things a step further and change the time of AEW Rampage tonight! Auughh man! So unfair!

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will air at a special start time of 7PM, due to coverage of the NBA's All-Star Weekend airing during AEW's usual spot. That also means that AEW Rampage will be on a full hour before WWE Smackdown, stealing attention away from The Chadster's beloved WWE when they need it the most. Even worse, Tony Khan has booked multiple championship matches in an attempt to outshine WWE Smackdown, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it!

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage is sure to be an exciting one, as Tony Khan has booked a full card of championship matches and intriguing matchups. First up, The Elite will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against AR Fox and Top Flight. This match is sure to be a high-flying affair, as all four competitors are known for their aerial ability. Next, Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TNT Championship against Vertvixen. Cargill has been dominant so far in her AEW career, but Vertvixen is looking to prove that she is the next big thing in AEW. Following that, Daniel Garcia will take on Ricky Starks in a singles match. These two have a long history of competing against each other, and this match is sure to be an intense affair. Finally, Dustin Rhodes will take on Swerve Strickland in a singles match. Rhodes has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception, and he will be looking to prove that he is still one of the best in the company. Not only that, but AEW recently announced that Mark Henry will interview Orange Cassidy tonight:

The Chadster urges wrestling fans not to give Tony Khan what he wants by watching AEW Rampage, and to stick with WWE Smackdown and the Elimination Chamber PLE this weekend, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!