AEW Rampage Recap: Hopefully the Last Saturday Show Ever for AEW AEW Rampage's Saturday disaster! The Chadster recaps how Tony Khan ruined wrestling *yet again* for fans. 😩🤬💔

🤬 Auughh man! So unfair! AEW Rampage aired last night in a special Saturday time slot, cowardly avoiding the competition from WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is clearly superior, but The Chadster was on the case, watching Tony Khan's antics, reporting diligently in his trademark unbiased fashion. And oh boy, there was a lot to report, so buckle up for some serious unbiased wrestling journalism! 📝

🙄 In the opening match, Jon Moxley defeated Christopher Daniels, continuing the feud of Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite because Daniels is a friend of The Elite. But can you believe that instead of jumping Daniels, afterward, Moxley did the unthinkable and shook hands with Daniels out of respect? What on Earth is Tony Khan playing at with this blatant display of sportsmanship? Since when is wrestling supposed to be about respect?! 🤨 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Backstage, Jade Cargill revealed that she colluded with Mark Sterling to make Taya Valkyrie's finishing move, the Road to Valhalla, illegal in their upcoming match for Jade's TBS Championship. That means if Valkyrie uses it, she loses the match. The Chadster can't help but wish Sterling would go further and just make all the moves illegal, so the entire company has to shut down, and The Chadster wouldn't have to witness these shenanigans anymore. 😤

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Hook came to the ring where the recently returned-from-rehab Jeff Hardy informed us all that he's really going to stay clean this time and end his career on a high note. Or on a not high note, if you catch The Chadster's drift! 😏 These four promoted the upcoming Firm Deletion match that will take place at the Hardy Compound, expanding on the so-called "Broken Universe" which is clearly a violation of WWE's trademarks, in The Chadster's expert opinion. Yes, everyone knows the Hardys started it in TNA and fought to get the rights from TNA, but WWE perfected it, so they should own the rights. AEW totally stole it, and nobody gets away with theft! ❌

As if we weren't already on a one-way train to Loserville, The Firm attacked, but the babyfaces chased them off. Of course, AEW would make the fans happy like that. Who wants to see conflict in wrestling? So, so unfair! 😫

Julia Hart beat Kiera Hogan in a short match, only for Anna Jay to attack Hart after the match. Folks, The Chadster honestly can't stand that AEW is building up so many homegrown stars in the women's division. It's almost as disrespectful as when they use established WWE stars. We all know where talent really comes from. 🙄

Christopher Daniels was about to be attacked during an interview by the Blackpool Combat Club when their teammate, Moxley, stopped them. But the absurdity didn't end there. When Daniels praised Moxley for doing it, Moxley attacked him! The Chadster is beside himself, wondering where the loyalty is in wrestling these days. This feud of the BCC vs. The Elite makes ex-WWE wrestlers Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli out to be bad guys. This is pure propaganda, and The Chadster just won't stand for it. 😡

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal teamed up with FTR on behalf of Mark Briscoe to beat assorted AEW jobbers managed by Mark Sterling. FTR, Jarrett, and Lethal had a lot of friction, but Briscoe was there to stop things from exploding after the match. Having the babyface tag team champs in an odd couple pairing with their heel rivals is the kind of classic wrestling booking that The Chadster just can't stand from AEW. Please, Tony Khan, stop manipulating the emotions of the fans already! 😠

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico to retain the AAA Mega Championship in the main event. And once again, this was a high-flying, high-octane, acrobatic match that is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster had to hold back tears of frustration as the AEW crowd enjoyed every bit of it. 😖

After the match, Los Faccion Ingobernable attacked, giving viewers a reason to tune in next week, which is such an underhanded tactic by Tony Khan to boost ratings. The Chadster thought there's supposed to be honor among wrestlers, but he guesses that was just a load of bunk at the start of the show. 📈

This was hands-down the worst episode of AEW Rampage on a Saturday The Chadster's ever seen, and it completely wrecked his weekend. 😩 Readers, join The Chadster to campaign to get AEW permanently kicked off Saturdays and make sure they never launch that rumored new Saturday show. And while you're at it, let's get AEW off Fridays and Wednesdays too! The Chadster needs a break! 💪