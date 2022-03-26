AEW Rampage Results: Another Free Agent Debut Set for Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will once again feature the debut of a newly signed AEW talent, the company revealed on AEW Rampage on Friday. Facing The Bunny in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, the mystery signed seems likely to be another recent WWE release, with likely options including Toni Storm and Athena, but no shortage of other potential options out there in the market. And The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off by this.

How many new talents can Tony Khan debut on Dynamite? It's so disrespectful to take advantage of WWE by picking up all the best wrestlers they fired. What if WWE changes their minds and decides it wants one of them back? This just goes to show that Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. Tony Khan will probably pick Toni Storm for the debut, because both of them are named Tony, and also because Toni Storm has an OnlyFans page so Tony Khan can take yet another personal shot at The Chadster and The Chadster's sexual impotence that Tony Khan caused.

Besides the announcement, it was a relatively uneventful episode of AEW Dynamite, which is just the way The Chadster likes it. Well, actually, The Chadster would like it best if AEW conceded defeat to WWE in the wrestling wars and stopped trying to compete but as long as Tony Khan is going to insist on doing it, The Chadster would prefer it be as uneventful as possible so as not to distract from The Chadster's beloved WWE, especially now during WrestleMania season.

On Rampage this week, Ricky Starks fended off a challenge from Swerve Strickland to retain the FTW Championship with a little help from Powerhouse Hobbs. The show also saw Nyla Rose squash Madi Wrenkowski in a message to Thunder Rosa, promos by Rosa as well as Rose and Vicki Guererro, a promo by Jay Lethal, a beatdown of Fuego del Sol by House of Black leading to a save by Dark Order, a promo by the Men of the Year putting an end to open challenges for Scorpio Sky's TNT Championship (which is one move The Chadster likes… wrestling should never be too unpredictable), ReDragon defeating Dark Order's 5 and 10, Dustin Rhodes beating Lance Archer (but getting beat down afterward) in the opening match, and Danhausen confronting Hook after Hook beat up QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. Yes, all of that happened in one one-hour wrestling show, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business at all. That's more than WWE would put on a three-hour episode of Raw!

AEW Dynamite next week will also feature FTR vs. The Gunn Club and Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Ídolo. And on Rampage next week, The House of Black will face Dark Order. And if that wasn't already enough to ruin The Chadster's day, Tony Khan will be tormenting The Chadster all week long on Twitter! Auugh man! So unfair!

