AEW Revolution: Battle Royale Comes Down to Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy

AEW Revolution Results Part 3

Poor Jim Ross vows to make it through the night with his sore throat. Don't strain yourself, JR. Wouldn't want that anal bleeding to come back.

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale

This will be chaos to recap, so I'll try to give you the entries and eliminations.

Alan Angels and Preston Vance start off the battle royale with the Nightmare Family. Santana and Ortiz come out next. Angels gets eliminated. The Sydals join the match. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are out next. Then the Gunn Club (minus the elder Gunn). Santana and Ortiz eliminate the last Sydal (I missed the first one going out). Peter Avalon and Cesar Bononi are next out. Gunn Club eliminate Peter Avalon. Varsity Blondes out next. QT Mashall takes out the Gunn Club, angering Dustin Rhodes since they're part of the nightmare family, but then Marshall eliminates himself and appears to quit the Nightmare family.

Bear Country come out next. They take out Stu Grayson. Then Jurassic Express comes out, kicking off a series of rapid-fire eliminations that takes out several teams and individuals and saw Jack Evans emerge from underneath the ring. When the dust settles, Bear Countr, Jurassic Express, and The Butcher and the Blade are the ones left in the ring. Then Private Party comes out. Then Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Hey, does this match count for SCU's pledge to never team again if they lose? Tony Schiavone wonders the same thing and Excalibur says it doesn't. It only counts for regular tag matches. Bear Country eliminates Luchasaurus. The Butcher eliminates Bear Country. Rey Fenix and Pac are out next. They clean house on everyone in the ring and eliminate The Blade and Marq Quen. Alex Reynolds and John Silver come out.

Daniels gets eliminated. Then Reynolds. Pac takes out Kazarian. Maybe some other people do. I dunno, AEW's battle royales are really fast-paced. The final four are Jungle Boy, Pac, Rey Fenix, and John Silver, but Silver gets eliminated, leaving Jungle Boy alone. Can he overcome the odds and finally win a big match, the kind that takes him to the next level? Has the time of Jungle Boy's push finally arrived?

Pac charges Jungle Boy but he ducks and Pac eliminates himself. Now it's time for a surprise, very brief one-on-one Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix match, which is as incredible as you'd expect for the time it lasts. Fenix eliminates Jungle Boy to win.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Looks like Jungle Boy winning the big one will have to wait until another day. It's nice to see Fenix get the win. Does that mean he challenges for the belts for Pac instead of with his brother? I guess Penta is going solo. Maybe he'll win the ladder match.

Dasha interviews Paul Wight. She wants a hint about the major star AEW is signing tonight. Wight says nobody here can outwork this particular talent. Hmm. Paul Walter Hauser, Diamond Dallas Page, Al Snow are in the crowd. I'm gonna pass things over to El Presidente, who will be covering the next match. Hey Your Excellency… do you think Chad will like the surprise we have for him tonight?

