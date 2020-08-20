AEW to Begin Selling Tickets to Daily's Place at 10-15% Capacity

AEW has seen WWE's ThunderDome and raised them live ticket fans in Daily's Place. According to a new press release, AEW will begin allowing fans to purchase tickets and attend TV tapings at Daily's Place starting August 27th. The open-air amphitheater will be filled to 10-15% capacity and social distancing measures will be enforced as AEW looks to reopen live events to fans.

"To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW's shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue," reads the press release. "For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted. Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily's Place."

The press release also detailed the precautions AEW will be taking to prevent fans and talent from spreading COVID-19. "Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically distance from any person who is not a member of their pod," the press release continues. "Guests will also be asked not to attend the day of the show if they have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or have had close contact exposure to someone who they know has COVID-19 or symptoms. In addition, all guests will have their temperature scanned prior to entry. An increased number of hand sanitizing stations will be available, and floor markings will also be used to assist with physical distancing. Industrial fans were also added this past year to further improve air circulation at the open-air venue.

"As a further safeguard, all tickets will be mobile and may only be purchased online at AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com (no box office sales). Daily's Place will also transition to cashless payment and mobile ordering for most transactions, including food and merchandise purchases."

Addressing the move, which is sure to spark some criticism, AEW President Tony Khan said, "We've missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we've heard from them, they've missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person. Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation. The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can't wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history."

Tickets to attend the August 27th live airing of Dynamite go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern time, starting at $30. Sounds like a great plan. What could possibly go wrong?!