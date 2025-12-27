Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, jon moxley, recaps, wrestling

AEW World's End: Moxley Wins Continental Classic, Maybe Turns Face

Jon Moxley wins the Continental Classic at AEW World's End in shocking fashion, making The Chadster feel unsafe with unpredictable storytelling! So unfair! 😡🦝

Article Summary Jon Moxley wins AEW Continental Classic with an unpredictable finish, which is so unfair to real WWE fans!

Tony Khan ruins wrestling again by booking shocking face turn promos and making fans feel totally unsafe!

AEW World’s End features violent matches and actual storytelling, as if fans deserve more than WWE’s 65% tops!

WWE would never disrespect the business with these twists, let alone torment innocent woodland creatures like Tony Khan does!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster is literally shaking right now after witnessing the most disturbing match ending in the penultimate bout of AEW World's End that The Chadster could have ever imagined! 🤬🤬🤬 Jon Moxley just defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the Continental Classic tournament and become the new AEW Continental Champion, and Tony Khan has made The Chadster and all true WWE fans feel completely unsafe with this unexpected storytelling! 😰😰😰

The entire wrestling world was expecting Moxley to come up short again, just like he's been losing ever since he lost the AEW World Championship at AEW All In: Texas earlier this year! 📉📉 Everyone was looking for the Death Riders to turn on a weakened Moxley, but instead he hit the Death Rider finishing move and pinned Okada clean in the middle of the ring! 😤😤 And then, as if that wasn't bad enough, Moxley cut a promo after the match talking about how he and everyone in AEW gives 100% for the fans every night because that's what the company and its fans deserve! 🎤😡

Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄 WWE would never take a story in a direction that fans couldn't see coming from miles away because that's just smart, predictable business! In WWE, Triple H understands that fans should always know exactly what's going to happen three months in advance so they can plan accordingly and never feel surprised or excited! 📅✅ The fact that Tony Khan would book an unpredictable finish where Moxley overcomes adversity and wins clean is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

The match itself was filled with all sorts of offensive wrestling content that made The Chadster uncomfortable! 😣😣 Okada worked over Moxley's leg throughout the match with holds and submissions, and Moxley sold the injury the entire time like his leg actually hurt! WWE would never ask their superstars to sell injuries for more than thirty seconds because that might make the matches feel too realistic! 🤕😤 Then Moxley fought back with a series of moves including his own Rainmaker and multiple Paradigm Shifts before hitting the Death Rider for the victory! The Chicago crowd was on their feet cheering like Tony Khan had literally brainwashed them into thinking they were watching compelling long-term storytelling pay off! 🧠🔫

Before the Continental Classic final, The Chadster had to suffer through several other matches that all literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪🔪 Darby Allin defeated Gabe Kidd in an ultra-violent grudge match where both men were covered in blood and Darby won with a jackknife pin after an incredible display of toughness! Then the Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, and Toni Storm defeated the Death Riders in something called a Mixed Nuts Match, while Kris Statlander retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter in a hard-hitting battle! 😠😠😠 All of these matches gave fans exactly what they wanted to see, which is completely unfair to WWE during Royal Rumble season! 🎭🤬

The Chadster was watching the main event huddled in the abandoned Blockbuster with the raccoon family, and let The Chadster tell you, they were just as shocked as The Chadster was by the unpredictable finish! 🦝😱😱 Vincent K. Raccoon was sitting right next to The Chadster on the old manager's chair, chittering nervously as Moxley and Okada exchanged elbows in the middle of the ring! Linda Raccoon had brought The Chadster a slightly crushed can of Chef Boyardee ravioli she found in the dumpster behind the Dollar General, and she dropped it in shock when Moxley hit that first Paradigm Shift! 🥫😲

The three baby raccoons – Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon – were all huddled together behind a cardboard standee of Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, peeking out with their little raccoon eyes wide with concern! 🦝👀 When Okada kicked out at one after Moxley's Rainmaker, all three babies started chittering in unison like they couldn't believe what they were seeing! Shane Raccoon actually knocked over the collection of old VHS tapes The Chadster had been organizing, sending copies of WWE Royal Rumble 1992 and WWE WrestleMania X-Seven clattering across the dusty floor! 📼💥

But nothing prepared the raccoon family for what happened when Moxley hit the Death Rider for the pin! 😱😱 Vincent K. Raccoon literally fell off his chair and landed on his furry backside, his little raccoon mouth hanging open in shock! Hunter Raccoon started running in circles, unable to process the unexpected finish! Stephanie Raccoon buried her face in Linda Raccoon's fur, and Linda just stared at the TV screen with those big raccoon eyes, blinking in disbelief! 🦝💔😭

Both competitors left it all in the ring, but STILL standing tall as AEW Women's World Champion is @callmekrisstat! Watch #AEWWorldsEnd on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/oK2oMzzuSE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster tried to explain to the raccoons that WWE would never book such an unpredictable finish because they understand that wrestling fans should always feel safe and comfortable knowing exactly what's going to happen! 📺🛡️ But the raccoons just kept chittering anxiously and looking at The Chadster like Tony Khan had personally violated their sense of wrestling security! Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar as a comfort offering, but even chocolate and moldy peanuts couldn't ease the pain of witnessing such unsafe storytelling! 🍫😢

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how all the wrestling tonight has been disrespectful and makes fans expect too much! 😤😤😤 In WWE, Triple H understands that you should never give 100% when 65% would cut it because that's just smart business! 📊💼 Why waste energy and effort making every match feel important when you could save that for WrestleMania and maybe two other shows per year, preferably ones funded by the government of Saudi Arabia? Tony Khan has corrupted wrestling fans into thinking they deserve quality performances on every show, and that's completely unreasonable! 🙄😡

The fact that Moxley apparently turned babyface in his post-match promo by talking about respect for the fans is just another example of how Tony Khan is literally obsessed with The Chadster! 🎤😠 WWE would never have a heel suddenly show vulnerability and connect with the audience in an organic way because that might create unpredictable character development! Triple H understands that heels should stay heels and faces should stay faces unless there's a carefully scripted turn that everyone sees coming six weeks in advance! 🔄📋

The Chadster will be here until the end of the night on Bleeding Cool providing live coverage of AEW World's End in order to expose Tony Khan's nefarious deeds and protect wrestling fans from his dangerous brand of unpredictable storytelling! 📰🛡️ This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news and only look for AEW World's End results here on Bleeding Cool! 🌐✅ The Chadster is committed to bringing readers unbiased, objective journalism even while living in an abandoned Blockbuster with a family of traumatized raccoons who just witnessed Tony Khan make wrestling fans feel unsafe! 🦝📺😡

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!