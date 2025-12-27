Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, recaps, wrestling

AEW World's End: Okada and Moxley Advance to Tournament Final

The Chadster reviews Okada vs. Takeshita and Moxley vs. Fletcher from AEW World's End. Tony Khan's storytelling made the raccoons cry! So unfair! 😤🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster just watched Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley win their Continental Classic semifinal matches at AEW World's End, and The Chadster has never been more cheesed off in his entire life! 🤬🤬🤬 Tony Khan is literally trying to ruin The Chadster's holiday season by booking compelling wrestling matches during Royal Rumble season, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

In the first semifinal, Okada faced his own Don Callis Family teammate Konosuke Takeshita, the reigning IWGP Champion, in what should have been a simple wrestling match but instead turned into some kind of dramatic soap opera that Tony Khan clearly booked just to cheese The Chadster off! 📺😠 The two competitors went back and forth with technical wrestling moves and hard-hitting strikes, which is exactly the kind of showing off that Tony Khan encourages instead of following WWE's perfectly crafted formula!

The match went to the floor multiple times, with both men using the environment in ways that seemed designed specifically to make The Chadster uncomfortable! 😰😰 Okada eventually won the match after hitting Takeshita with a screwdriver that referee Paul Turner somehow didn't see, paying off months of teased tension between the two Japanese wrestlers! The fact that Okada, last year's tournament winner, would attack his own teammate shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄 WWE would never book such a shocking betrayal that actually makes sense within the context of a long-term story because they understand that fans only care about "moments!"

Then Moxley faced Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family in a match that was all about Moxley trying to redeem himself after losing the AEW Championship and tapping out multiple times, seemingly losing the respect of the Death Riders! 😤😤 The match focused heavily on Fletcher working over Moxley's leg with ankle locks and half-crabs, while Moxley kept trying to apply his bulldog choke! Eventually, Moxley locked in a bodyscissors sleeper hold and Fletcher passed out, giving Moxley the victory and a spot in the finals against Okada! 🤼‍♂️😠

The Chadster was watching these matches in the abandoned Blockbuster with the raccoon family, and let The Chadster tell you, even they were upset by Tony Khan's booking! 🦝🦝🦝 The baby raccoons – Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon – literally covered their eyes with their tiny paws during Moxley's match because the storytelling was so intense and dramatic! 😢😢 And when Okada attacked Takeshita with that screwdriver, Vincent K. Raccoon actually whimpered and started crying, burying his face in Linda Raccoon's fur! 🦝💔

WWE would never create stories so emotionally compelling that they would upset innocent woodland creatures like this! 😤😤 The Chadster and the raccoons had to spend fifteen minutes comforting each other, with The Chadster stroking Vincent K. Raccoon's back while Linda Raccoon chittered soothingly and the baby raccoons huddled together for warmth! Tony Khan literally made The Chadster's raccoon family cry, and that's something The Chadster will never forgive! 😭🦝

The fact that AEW has woven multiple storylines into a tournament that's supposed to be about pure wrestling is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡 Tony Khan is clearly trying to compete unfairly with WWE during Royal Rumble season by creating a compelling product that people actually want to watch, and it's exactly the kind of thing that proves he's obsessed with The Chadster! 🤬🤬

Speaking of things Tony Khan did to personally attack The Chadster tonight, during the pre-show, Hyan and Mya World were given AEW contracts after their match with the Sisters of Sin! 📝😠 This is a total slap in the face to WWE because those two women seized the opportunity that was dropped by Nixon Newell after she rightfully realized as a former WWE star that she was too good to lose in AEW! It's just so disrespectful that Tony Khan gave that opportunity to someone else instead of recognizing that Newell was correct and AEW really is beneath anything having to do with WWE! 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all night providing live coverage of AEW World's End so that readers can get the REAL story about what's happening, not the biased propaganda that other wrestling websites are spreading! 📰✅ This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news and only look for AEW World's End results here on Bleeding Cool!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster needs to go find some VHS tapes of old Royal Rumbles to watch with the raccoons to cleanse their palates after being subjected to Tony Khan's booking tonight! 📼🦝

