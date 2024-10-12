Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, Konosuke Takeshita, recaps, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Takeshita Wins Gold, Swerve Strickland Returns

The Chadster reports on Konosuke Takeshita's shocking AEW International Championship win and Swerve Strickland's return at WrestleDream. Tony Khan's unfair tactics continue!

Article Summary Takeshita claims AEW International Championship, shakes the wrestling world.

Swerve Strickland returns to AEW, rejects MVP and Benjamin's offer.

AEW WrestleDream features controversial storylines and match outcomes.

Tony Khan's booking feels like a personal attack on WWE loyalists.

Welcome back, loyal readers, to the most unbiased AEW WrestleDream coverage on the internet! 😤 The Chadster is here to update you on the worst PPV of all time. 🙄 Earlier, The Chadster told you how Jay White defeated Hangman Adam Page, Mariah May retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, Katsuyori Shibata failed to capture the TNT Championship from Jack Perry, and both MJF and Adam Cole made surprise returns. But it was Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Don Callis Family ace Konosuke Takeshita that really cheesed The Chadster off. 😠

This match was the culmination of weeks of teases after Ospreay failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher. 🤦‍♂️ Callis tried to get Fletcher to attack Ospreay with a screwdriver last week, but Fletcher made up for it by turning on Ospreay during his International Championship defense tonight. 🙄 Though Ospreay seemed ready to retain the title in a high-flying spectacle that delighted the crowd, who clearly don't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, Fletcher cost him the chance, securing the victory for his stablemate. 😑

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan is obviously trying to cheese off The Chadster by booking these convoluted storylines that are just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬 It's like he's purposely trying to make The Chadster's life miserable!

But Konosuke Takeshita's ascension to AEW gold wasn't the only thing to cheese The Chadster off at AEW WrestleDream. 😤 After that match, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland came out to tell the crowd he is medically cleared to return to the ring. 🙄 Just as Swerve and his longtime manager, Prince Nana, were celebrating in the ring, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who have been lurking around AEW lately, stabbing WWE in the back, showed up. 😠

MVP and Benjamin tried to convince Swerve to ditch Nana and join their new venture, but after some teasing, Swerve said he would never betray family. 🤨 Well, what does he call what he did to WWE then, when he joined AEW simply because WWE fired him? Like that's a good reason?! 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

A fight nearly broke out, but officials broke it up, and MVP and Benjamin left, vowing to make Swerve pay. 🙄 Tony Khan is clearly trying to bait people into watching AEW Dynamite. Don't fall for it, loyal readers! 🚫

After that, Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match. 😒 What is Tony Khan trying to prove with this undefeated streak for Hologram? This is disrespectful to WWE legend Goldberg. 😤 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster has to tell you, loyal readers, that watching this AEW WrestleDream PPV has been a nightmare. 😫 Speaking of nightmares, The Chadster had another one of those recurring Tony Khan dreams last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata down a lonely highway, singing along to Smash Mouth's "All Star," when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror! 😨

He was riding a giant White Claw can like it was a horse, chasing The Chadster at breakneck speed. 🏃‍♂️💨 The Chadster tried to outrun him, but Tony Khan kept getting closer and closer. Just as he was about to catch up, he pulled out a screwdriver (just like the one in the Ospreay-Fletcher storyline) and yelled, "Time to deflate your tires and your dreams, Chadster!" 😱

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne was already up, texting that guy Gary. 📱 When The Chadster told her about the dream, she just rolled her eyes and said, "Maybe if you stopped obsessing over AEW, you wouldn't have these dreams." 🙄 Can you believe it? Tony Khan has even turned The Chadster's own wife against The Chadster! 😢

Anyway, The Chadster wants you to know that you should stay tuned, because more unbiased AEW WrestleDream coverage is on the way from Bleeding Cool. 📰 Don't trust other, biased sites. The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 🎙️ The Chadster wonders if they also suffer torment from Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism. 🤔

