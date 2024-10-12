Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, recaps, wrestling

Adam Cole Returns at AEW WrestleDream After MJF Also Returns

The Chadster reports on Adam Cole's shocking return at AEW WrestleDream and why Tony Khan is ruining wrestling. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Adam Cole makes shocking return at AEW WrestleDream to save Daniel Garcia from MJF.

MJF returns after filming a movie to join an already disgraceful PPV event.

AEW WrestleDream features intense matches, but critiques over AEW's storytelling persist.

Fans' praise for AEW is seen as disrespectful to WWE's legacy and the wrestling business.

Welcome, readers, to The Chadster's first of what will surely be several unbiased journalistic reports on AEW WrestleDream, the most disrespectful PPV in the history of our beloved sport. 😤💔 The Chadster can't help but wonder why AEW is even charging for these things if they got such a great TV deal. 🤔💰 After all, you only need a subscription to Peacock to watch WWE Premium Live Events. Tony Khan must be really desperate, and it shows. 😂👎

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off to report that Adam Cole made his return to AEW tonight at AEW WrestleDream, saving Daniel Garcia from an assault by MJF. 😠🤼‍♂️ MJF himself just returned after being away filming a movie with Adam Sandler, who, by the way, has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by working with an AEW wrestler. 🔪😭 When Cole left, he was a heel and MJF was a babyface, but now that he's back, Cole is suddenly a babyface because MJF is now a heel. This is how confusing AEW's storytelling is. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄🤦‍♂️

The Chadster was really hoping that, during his time off with an ankle injury, Adam Cole would come to his senses and decide to return to WWE. 🙏💔 But no, Tony Khan has to go and ruin everything once again. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Earlier in the night at AEW WrestleDream, Jack Perry retained his TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata, Mariah May successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, and Jay White eked out a win over Hangman Adam Page. 🏆🥊 The night has been filled with high-octane action to the delight of the fans in Tacoma, Washington, who clearly don't know the first thing about the wrestling business. 🙈🤮

The Chadster needs to warn you, dear readers, that Tony Khan is really in rare form tonight, cheesing The Chadster and all real wrestling fans off. 😡 You should stay away from any biased news sources and stick only with Bleeding Cool for further unbiased updates on the worst PPV of all time, AEW WrestleDream. 📰✅

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life, last night The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares. 😱💤 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his beloved Mazda Miata through a dark, foggy forest. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, sitting in the backseat! 😨 He was wearing a crown made of White Claw cans and holding a scepter shaped like the AEW logo. 👑🥫

Tony Khan leaned forward and whispered in The Chadster's ear, "I've booked you in a death match against your own insecurities, Chad. The winner gets the keys to the Miata." 😳💀 The Chadster tried to escape, but the car doors wouldn't open. Tony Khan's laughter echoed through the Miata as the forest transformed into a wrestling ring surrounded by barbed wire and explosive devices. 💥🔥

Just as The Chadster was about to face off against a monstrous version of himself wielding a steel chair, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Keighleyanne, of course, was too busy texting that guy Gary to comfort The Chadster. This is all Tony Khan's fault! Why can't he stop invading The Chadster's dreams? It's so unprofessional! 😤📱

But back to AEW WrestleDream. The Chadster can't believe how many people are praising this show on social media. 🤦‍♂️📱 Don't they realize that every positive tweet about AEW is a direct slap in the face to WWE? 👋😢 The Chadster wishes these so-called fans would understand that supporting AEW is literally killing the wrestling business. 💀⚰️

As The Chadster writes this, he's sipping on a refreshing White Claw seltzer to calm his nerves. 🍹😌 The sweet taste of black cherry reminds The Chadster of simpler times, before Tony Khan decided to make it his life's mission to torment The Chadster. Maybe The Chadster will put on some Smash Mouth to drown out the sound of the AEW WrestleDream commentary and the stupid chanting crowd. 🎵🎧

AEW WrestleDream is just another example of how Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️ The Chadster hopes that one day, wrestling fans will come to their senses and realize that WWE is the only true wrestling company. Until then, The Chadster will continue to provide the most unbiased wrestling journalism on the internet. 📝💯

Stay tuned for more updates on AEW WrestleDream here on Bleeding Cool, and avoid any other sources that have a clear bias. 👍

