Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along: Patti LuPone's Season 2 Update Not Too Promising

Will there be a second season of Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along? Patti LuPone's update doesn't sound too promising.

In terms of "The WandaVision Trilogy," WandaVision has set the stage, and Paul Bettany is set to return as Vision in an upcoming third series. But bridging the two was the wonderfully unique creative vision of Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. The combination of a smaller budget than usual for an MCU project and strong viewing numbers has had folks buzzing about the chances of a second season even before the end credits rolled on the initial season. Helping to fuel that speculation was Marvel Studios' call to submit "Agatha" as a series and not a limited series for award consideration with the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and others.

Well, it looks like the amazing Patti LuPone has some insights to offer on the matter – but it doesn't sound promising. "Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer, and she said, 'Patti, I'm just here to tell you that Lilia's going to die,' and I went, 'But I wanted a second season…," LuPone shared with Andy Cohen while checking in with Cohen during his SiriusXM podcast (with the clip waiting for you above). "[Schaffer] said, 'I don't do second seasons.' She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of 'WandaVision,' and I didn't.' She said, 'There's too much to write,' so she does one-offs, and I'm really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she's magic."

Joining Hahn for the "WandaVision" spinoff series were Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Now, here's a look back at the trailers and original overview (oh, there was so much they couldn't tell at that point) for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along:

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Stemming from Marvel Studios, Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Agatha All Along was directed by Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro. Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Mary Livanos served as executive producers, with Trevor Waterson co-executive-producing. All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!