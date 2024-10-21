Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, evan peters

Agatha All Along Showrunner Discusses Evan Peters Return, Impact

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer discusses Evan Peters's (WandaVision) return and why it was important to bring back Ralph Bohner.

Jac Schaeffer certainly exceeded all expectations when she developed WandaVision as part of the Disney+ inaugural line of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows in 2021. Following the limited series success, she would go on to develop its spinoff Agatha All Along, featuring Kathyrn Hahn's scene-stealing and chewing title character Agatha Harkness. Two-thirds of the way through the season, Schaeffer is back with some new tricks and a familiar face – one that most viewers were probably not expecting to see. The showrunner spoke with Deadline Hollywood about the return of Evan Peters and how it impacted "Familiar by Thy Side."

Agatha All Along Showrunner Jac Schaeffer on that WandaVision "Special Guest Star" Return

Peters made his successful jump from Fox's X-Men Cinematic Universe to the MCU as Quicksilver on WandaVision…or so we thought. In the finale, we learn that Peters wasn't reprising his role officially as Pietro Maximoff. He gained those abilities through an artifact given to him by Agatha, with his real name being Ralph Bohner – one of the many enthralled citizens of Westview. In Agatha All Along, Peters reprises his role in the latest episode, and we find out life took a bit of a turn for Ralph, now a conspiracy theorist. The episode begins following Joe Locke's character reveal as Billy Maximoff in "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power," we see how he started on his journey to get to Agatha.

"I mean, if we're up to me, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner would be in [everything]," Schaeffer said. "I had a list of prerequisites for this show, and I've been talking about them a lot … and I'm always like, 'Well, you know, we needed music, and we needed hair, makeup, wardrobe. These are the things that we need. We're defining witchcraft in the MCU.' The thing that I couldn't say was Evan Peters. It always included Evan Peters, no matter what. My document for the writers was like, 'Here's Agatha, and here's Billy, and here's what we're doing, and also Evan Peters.' I can't remember how we came up with the idea that he would provide this exposition dump, but I'm so proud of us because Evan is so captivating, and it is such a magic trick, literally, that he is able to handle so much exposition for us and make all of it entertaining."

And that's where Peters' Ralph comes in. "In this world, I'm always interested in the regular human experience. Of course, the superheroes are thrilling and exciting, but that's why I think I wanted to bring the Westview residents back," Schaeffer continued. "Because I'm like, 'What is the experience of the average Joe and the average Joanne? What is that, to behold all of this insanity?' So to kind of bring him back as somebody who truly suffered during the events of WandaVision, and have that be our hook into this character and Evan's hook into this character, was really fun, and he's just one of the few actors that can make that really work."

