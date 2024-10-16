Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, joe locke

Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke on Billy Maximoff Reveal: "I Love It"

Joe Locke (Heartstopper) on how he's feeling after that big Teen/Billy Maximoff reveal during last week's episode of Agatha All Along.

Joe Locke struck gold not once but twice with his Netflix LGBTQ+ teen drama Heartstopper and Marvel Television's Agatha All Along as "Teen," the mysterious youth who helps free Agatha (Kathyrn Hahn) from her mental prison Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) put her in for years following the events of WandaVision. Helping Agatha assemble her coven to restore her powers after Wanda stole them from her, a major puzzle piece falls in the latest episode, "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power." The following contains major spoilers.

Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke on "That" Reveal

At the end of the Agatha All Along episode, the second member of the party, Alice (Ali Ahn), follows the tragic loss of Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) in the previous episode. During the chaotic séance that summons Evanora (Kate Forbes), she possesses her daughter and attacks the group, revealing that she was one of the Seven trying to take her out during a ritual before Agatha overcame them all in 1693. Alice uses her powers to try to expel Evanora from Agatha, who proceeds to absorb her magic. Noticing another spirit's presence, Teen names "Nicholas Scratch," Agatha's son before Alice dies. In the chaos, Teen magically forces Lilia (Patti LuPone) and Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) to toss Agatha into a mud trap after Agatha hits him with that "mother" line. At the end of the episode, headgear manifests on Teen's head as he's revealed to be Wiccan, the son of Wanda/Scarlet Witch.

"It's so nice. I feel like I'm breathing. I love it," Locke told Entertainment Weekly on holding his MCU secret for two years. Julian Hilliard played the younger Billy/Wiccan in WandaVision. Before the episode's release, the actor revealed he took four doses of melatonin, "I'm in the U.K. The episode drops at 2:00 a.m." he said, admitting he was also nervous. "I knew I wouldn't be able to sleep, so I'm just going to drug myself and then wake up to my phone blowing up, which it did. The thing that I've kept so secret, guarding it with my life, is now just in the ether."

For more, including how Locke recalled his conversation with showrunner Jac Shaeffer, dive how the events of episode five are a game changer as Billy/Wiccan, teasing what's ahead in the coming episodes, if he's met Olsen, and what it can mean in the MCU's future, you can check out the complete interview. Agatha All Along, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, streams on Wednesdays on Disney+.

