Agatha All Along Teaser Goes with "Old-School Horror Trailer" Theme

The newest teaser for Marvel Television's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along goes for an "old-school horror movie trailer" vibe.

Just so we're clear? We've liked everything that we've seen of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along so far – but today's teaser might be our favorite. Why? Because those old-school '70s horror trailers used to get to us back in the day – and they still freak us out. It's why Edgar Wright's fake trailer for "Don't!" is our favorite from Grindhouse. And it's why what you're about to see works so well…

For a look at what "Harkness of Horror" has to offer, check out the newest teaser below:

Here's a look back at the sneak preview of the "WandaVision" spinoff series that was released earlier this week – followed by a look back at some previously released previews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more:

In a featurette released by Marvel Television, we get a look at what Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp are bringing to the game – along with some perspectives from Schaeffer and the cast. Following the "Meet the Witches" featurette, we have a look at Hahn, Locke, LuPone, Zamata, Ahn, Plaza, and Rupp performing the original song "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" during Disney's D23 fan expo. Marvel Television's Agatha All Along is set for a two-episode premiere on September 18th:

In a previous interview with Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – including Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

