Agatha Finds Joe Locke's Character Quite "Interesting" in New Teaser

Joe Locke's "Teen" is very "interesting" to our main witch in a teaser for Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along.

After getting some personal insights into the upcoming "WandaVision" spinoff series from Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Marvel Television is back with a new teaser for Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. While the clip below does an excellent job establishing the connection between Locke's "Teen" and Hahn's Agatha, it's the exchange between the two beginning at the 0:15 mark that's sure to fuel a whole ton of speculation and/or add credence to some theories out there about who "Teen" could really be. Whatever was being said there, it definitely caught Agatha's interest…

With a two-episode premiere set to hit Disney+ on September 18th, here's a look at the latest teaser for the streaming series – followed by a look back Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp performing the original song "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" – live and in-person – during Disney's D23 fan expo:

In a previous interview with Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – including Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

