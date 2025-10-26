Posted in: ABC, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans Make It Clear: We Want Season Soundtracks

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. composer Bear McCreary asked fans if they wanted soundtracks for Seasons 2-7, and they definitely responded.

It can't be stressed enough that when Disney regularly outsourced their Marvel TV shows to other platforms like Netflix before their streaming service was introduced in Disney+, the conglomerate was still trying to figure things out. This includes their only broadcast network series in ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which never stopped feeling second-class to the greater theatrical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even when Marvel Studios tried to distance itself canonically in the late seasons, there was always a dedicated following with Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson and company. AOS spanned seven seasons from 2013-2020, bringing light to the famed spy organization. One fan wondered on social media why Disney never committed beyond the first season to release the series soundtrack, and composer Bear McCreary was more than happy to oblige and drum up support.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Composer Bear McCreary on Trying to Get Future Season Soundtracks Released

Sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes footage of McCreary composing the soundtrack, the fans wrote on social media, "Weird that ABC/Disney never released the Agents of SHIELD soundtrack from Season 2 onward. There's literally a goldmine of incredible music just sitting there!" McCreary followed up writing, "Believe me, I've been working on this. For years. If I can make it happen…. Would y'all wanna listen to it? #SHIELD #Soundtrack."

Later, the Outlander composer posted his response to the deluge of fan responses while tagging the series social media account (which hasn't been active since 2022), "Ok, WOW. This got a lot of responses. Since I have your attention, #SHIELD fans, if I COULD get a second soundtrack album together… What are the top three music cues from [AgentsofSHIELD] you'd want on it?" All seven seasons of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which also stars Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Brett Dalton, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, are available on Disney+.

Ok, WOW. This got a lot of responses. Since I have your attention, #SHIELD fans, if I COULD get a second soundtrack album together… What are the top three music cues from @AgentsofSHIELD you'd want on it? https://t.co/Fz8ohoeujS — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) October 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

