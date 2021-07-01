Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen Reflects on Finale & May's Fate

While Ming-Na Wen has more than her hands full as Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian, voicing the character for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and returning to the role once again for the upcoming live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. But let's be honest- once you're an "Agent," you're an "Agent" for life. With that in mind, Wen sat down with CinemaBlend for a conversation that included a look back at Melinda May and how it felt moving on from the beloved Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.- here are two of the highlights.

On That Post-Series Finale Feeling: "It's such a mixed bag of emotions. We've spent seven seasons together growing and becoming friends and a family. There's a void, there's a definite void, but I'm also used to this kind of lifestyle that I've chosen for myself where I work with a bunch of people very closely… it's like a gypsy. You live this life where you know that it's not gonna go on forever, and that's ok. You love that experience. And I'm just grateful that the fans had a chance to see these characters come to a finale like we were able to experience it. It's very rare that a TV series has that opportunity to know that it's their final season, and for the writers to have a chance to make that a real button on the storytelling."

On May's New Role as Teacher/Mentor: "I think she always was. She was always the nurturer, you know? She just had a lot of roadblocks her way. And one of the best moments for me was I had suggested to the writers that she accepts her title of The Cavalry, that that would be a wonderful way to round out her character, that she finally has come to accept about who she was and all the mistakes she made or didn't make. And I just love that the fans also loved that moment."

