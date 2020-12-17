AHS: Ryan Murphy's BDay Post for Sarah Paulson True Friendship Goals

The creative and personal relationship between Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy is an impressive one that seems to have grown stronger over the years. From their near-decade collaboration on FX's American Horror Story to Netflix's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched, the two have become creatively entwined – with more on the horizon. Paulson is already confirmed for the tenth season of AHS and will direct an episode of the spinoff series American Horror Stories. Outside of the "AHS-verse," Paulson is also returning to the series that earned her serious critical and awards season attention: Impeachment: American Crime Story. and let's not forget about the second season of Ratched.

Yet even with all of that in mind, we were still impressed with just how heartfelt and personal Murphy's birthday post for Paulson was- an important reminder that their friendship extends well beyond the projects they work on together. "Happy happy birthday to the one and only SARAH PAULSON. A girl from Tampa, Florida who had a big dream and a big heart and with a lot of talent and determination made those dreams come true. I have only known Sarah for half her life, but she is the sister I always wanted so in that way I feel so deeply connected to her," Murphy wrote in the post. "For close to 20 years we have had a big emotional fantastic and so rewarding relationship with many milestones. I am so so proud of Sarah and all she has accomplished…as an actress, then a director, then a producer bad ass boss who has always known how to call the shots with kindness and also her own special brand of brilliant ferocity and intelligence and BRAVERY. Here's to another trip around the sun. I love you so so much Sarah!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

For a fascinating look back at the many, many faces worn by Paulson over the course of her AHS run, check out the following "mashup" video that was released by FX Networks:

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.