AHS Spinoff American Horror Stories Gets Key Art Courtesy Ryan Murphy

Everyone has their favorite seasons. Our favorite? That time of the year when American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy's starts playing "Let's Start Teasing the S**t Out of 'AHS' Fans"- and with COVID delays pushing production back, we're getting it during a time of year when we're usually getting ready to wrap a season that's already on the air. On Tuesday, Murphy released key art for the tenth season of AHS that included sharpened teeth getting some sweet tongue ink work done (fitting with the previously-released teaser posts and lending more credibility to a theory about the season's theme- but more on that in a minute.

For Wednesday, Murphy released key art for FX on Hulu-exclusive American Horror Stories– the upcoming spinoff anthology series that will focus on new and familiar faces within the AHS universe in single or smaller-episode-count stories. In the key art below, someone dressed in a very "rubbery" suit (?!?) touches their face- which is cracked open like an egg with a spider and it's web exposed (and let's not forget the dripping lips).

Here's a look at Murphy's Instagram post from Wednesday night that revealed the disturbing teaser:

Let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."