Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson: "There's No Dialing It In" with Star Wars

Back in May, before & during the Star Wars Celebration presentation "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni," Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau made sure that fans had a lot to be excited about. With the Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka, attendees were treated to a message from the star herself, and then they learned that Filoni would be directing a "handful" of series episodes. At that point, the production had wrapped its third week of filming ("Really well, I'm very happy. No one knows anything about that or where it could possibly be filmed."- Filoni), and we also learned that both Chopper and Natasha Liu Bordizzo aka Sabine Wren would be joining the series (with some early footage screened). Now, we're getting to hear from both Dawson and Bordizzo about the "Star Wars" streaming series, thanks to the folks over at EW. For Dawson, it's about what being the lead of a series in that role means to her. And for Bordizzo, it was about a very interesting audition process that led her to the live-action epic.

Earlier this summer, EW sat down at Star Wars Celebration with Dawson and newly announced cast member Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who's playing Rebels favorite Sabine Wren in her live-action debut. The two actresses were only a few weeks into filming at the time, but they brought top-secret Ahsoka footage to share with the crowd, teasing the next chapter in the ever-growing Star Wars universe

Dawson on What Leading "Ahsoka" Means to Her: "What I love is that these little things we've gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Dawson on Committing to Ahsoka Tano: "Every single day, you're not dialing it in. There's no dialing it in in Star Wars."

Bordizzo Is Still Amazed By "Quick" Audition Process After Submitting a Self-Tape: "It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, 'Wait, I have the offer for this?' I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, 'I get it. I'm an actor. I don't want to put you through the ringer, and I don't want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that's it.' I really appreciated that."

Here's a look back to some of the more interesting intel to come out of Star Wars Celebration:

Casting Bordizzo as Sabine: "The one thing I helped Dave with as he's transitioned to live-action is to understand the value of great actors. They are your partners. If you can create a partnership with the right people, it will flourish beyond what you planned."- Filoni

Filoni on Giving Credit for the Characters' Evolutions: "It's a huge challenge. These characters have been in my mind and yours. Ashley Eckstein and Tiya Sircar are phenomenal and made them who they are. There's a host of people who don't get to be on the panel here, and they're responsible for these characters."

Bordizzo on Playing Sabine: "I feel like I've just been adopted into a new family. It's the most welcoming, and creative- the set is going really well. I know how much Sabine means to a lot of people in this room. And watching Rebels, she's come to mean a helluva lot to me too, and I know she means a lot to Dave, and I think you're all going to be really excited about the journey she's going to have."