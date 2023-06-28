Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, hulu, streaming

Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep & More Being Pulled Early By Hulu

Reportedly, Hulu is set to remove Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep, and other titles earlier than expected as programming purges continue.

Back in May, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and CFO Christine McCarthy announced that the company would begin removing content from Hulu & Disney+ in an attempt "to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion." Not long after, Deadline Hollywood reported that dozens of series & specials were set to be pulled from the streaming services beginning on May 26th. Some of those titles included Disney+'s Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Just Beyond, and The World According To Jeff Goldblum. On the Hulu side, Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, Little Demon, and Marvel's Runaways. Unfortunately, nearly a month later, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that another round of content purging at Hulu is taking place.

One-and-done ABC series Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep are set to be removed in early July (as opposed to at least September, depending on any additional deals) – with all ABC series that are canceled after one season expected to go the same route (though episode will still apparently be available on purchase on iTunes and Amazon). In addition, a number of licensed titles will also be departing, including the Rashida Jones-starring Angie Tribeca, NBC crime drama Blindspot, Samantha Bee & Jason Jones' The Detour, and TNT drama The Last Ship. Normally not set to expire until somewhere between 2024 and 2026 (depending on the respective title), these shows will be removed as of July 1st. The news comes in what's turning out to be a more and more common practice among streaming services and media companies. Along with Disney+ and Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, and Max have also been purging their content libraries. As is the case with each of these announcements, it's not known at this time if any of the series listed above could find new lives somewhere on the ever-growing number of FAST channels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!