Alien: Earth Teaser Poster: Maybe Space Isn't So Bad After All?

A new key art poster for Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth makes the case that maybe space is the lesser of two evils.

Set to hit screens this summer, FX on Hulu has dropped another early look at Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth. Up until now, we've been told that "In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream" – but in the new key art poster that was released, it sounds like space might still be the lesser of two evils compared to being on Earth. But before we get to that, a quick look back at the most recent update we've passed along regarding the highly anticipated series.

During a profile interview with Vulture from December 2024, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden offered an update on Hawley's series, with Walden liking how things were looking. "'Alien: Earth' is a big shot for John [Landgraf, FX Networks head], and I've actually seen the first three episodes. It's excellent and it feels huge, and we're grateful to Alan and his side for letting us engage with that IP. But if you are going to trust one person in one team with beloved IP, I would say John's about as good a bet as any. So, we are going to continue taking shots at all levels."

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

