Ally McBeal Revival Being Eyed; Calista Flockhart Return Possible

Ally McBeal may be returning, with the '90s mega-hit reportedly being discussed for a revival as a mini-series- riding a wave of reboots, restarts, reimaginings, and sequel series that's grown over the past several years. Calista Flockhart would return as Ally, and series creator David E. Kelly would executive produce, ceding the showrunner position to a female. "I'd be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I don't think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman," he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. "If it's going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours." News of the possible revival was originally reported by TV Line.

Would An Ally McBeal Revival Include The Dancing Baby?

The original Ally McBeal run started in 1997 and lasted five seasons when it became a huge sensation for Fox. It won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series as well. Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows. Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu joined the cast in Season 2. In Season 4, Robert Downey Jr. joined as a love interest for Flockhart. No word on if any of them would also return although getting RDJ would be quite the thing wouldn't it. Of course, Ally McBeal is most famous for the "Dancing Baby Scene". By today's standards, it's…not so great. In 1997? Groundbreaking stuff.

There is no official comment from the studio of anyone else that this is a go, so take it with a grain of salt for now, but if it does get announced, my guess is it goes on Fox and then live on Hulu where the series can be viewed. More to follow for sure.