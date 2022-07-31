Always Sunny: McElhenney, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Nightman B'way Dreams

We will readily admit that spinoff projects like The Always Sunny Podcast and the clips channel it also hosts on YouTube have proven to be an excellent way to maintain our Paddy's fix. So while we await news of when work on the 16th season of the Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gets underway (The Gang does have some cool non-"Always Sunny" projects on the way, like new seasons of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest and HBO Max's Hacks), we're getting a chance to check up on them via their social media lives. And this was one we couldn't pass up because it involves the episode that still holds the top spot on our "best episodes" list and none other than actor, rapper, songwriter, playwright & filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Disney's Encanto)

"I think we finally found our director for 'Nightman: The Broadway Years," McElhenney wrote as the caption to an Instagram post where he was posing for a "duet selfie" with Miranda. "I know it's a big job, but everybody deserves a first break. Let's see what the kid can do." Okay, first off? Can you imagine how great "The Nightman Cometh" on Broadway would be? I can't help but imagine that Miranda and Day pairing up for a musical (or musical episode) would be mind-blowing. Maybe something gets put together for charity and gets streamed live? If an episode can't work, let's get the two together inside the podcast studio, where Day has a sweet musical set-up ready to go. To check out McElhenney & Miranda posing for the camera, head on over here.

During the network's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event earlier this year, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier made it clear that they're interested in more seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as long as The Gang is interested in making them. "It's interesting with that show," Schrier explained. "The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as they want to keep it going."