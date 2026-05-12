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Mister Miracle, Sex Criminals, The X-Files & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, The Ark, The X-Files, Good Omens 3, Crystal Lake, The Rockford Files, Mister Miracle & more!

Article Summary Mister Miracle leads BCTV Daily Dispatch, with DC Studios and WB Animation teasing key Annecy reveals and updates.

Sex Criminals lands major momentum as Nia DaCosta directs the pilot and boards the series as executive producer.

The X-Files revival heats up with Amy Madigan joining Ryan Coogler's series, alongside a number of other great guest stars.

Good Omens 3, Crystal Lake, The Ark, Reacher, The Boys, and The Rockford Files round out today's TV lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Sex Criminals, The Punisher, The Vampire Lestat, The Ark, Reacher, Fallout, The X-Files, The Boys, Good Omens 3, Crystal Lake, The Rockford Files, Mister Miracle/Annecy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 12th, 2026:

SAG-AFTRA National Board "Decisively" Approves Tentative Agreement

Fourth Wing: Prime Video Orders Series Adapt of Rebecca Yarros Novels

WWE Raw Preview: Backlash Fallout Begins Tonight

The Terminal List Season 2: Chris Pratt Series Returns in October

Man of Tomorrow: Sinqua Walls Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Set for November

Sex Criminals: Nia DaCosta Directing Pilot, Ep. 2; Set as Series EP

CIA Season 1 Episode 11: "Forbidden Eye": Colin's CIA Mentor Goes MIA

The Punisher: Bernthal on Frank's Mindset Heading Into "One Last Kill"

The Vampire Lestat Cast Shares The Lines They Hear Most From Fans

The Ark Season 3: Devlin & Glassner's Series Returns to SYFY This July

Reacher Will Return: Alan Ritchson Series Gets Season 5 Green Light

Fallout: Aaron Paul Joins S03 Cast; O'Hagan, Register Series Regulars

The Rookie: North Gets Series Order; ABC Releases Preview Images

The X-Files: Amy Madigan & More Join EP Ryan Coogler's Revival Series

The Boys S05E07 Trailer: Gen V Joins The Fight – But Is It Too Late?

Fast & Furious Star/EP Vin Diesel Announces 4 Peacock Spinoff Series

Good Omens 3 Posters Spotlight Tennant's Crowley & Sheen's Aziraphale

Best Medicine Returns to FOX This Fall; Season 2 Set for 14 Episodes

Stewie: MacFarlane & Butler's "Family Guy" Spinoff Set for 2027-2028

Crystal Lake: "Friday the 13th" Prequel Series Arrives October 15th

The Rockford Files: NBC Previews David Boreanaz-Starring Series

Mister Miracle & More Set for DC Studios/WB Animation's Annecy Panel

AEW Announces Return To Scotland for "Dynamite"/"Collision" in August

The Boys: Vought Rising EP: No Sympathy for Stormfront; "She Sucks"

Tracker, The Pitt, WWE/John Cena Classic & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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