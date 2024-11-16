Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny Season 17 Director Has Some Kind Words for The Gang

Director Zachary Knighton had some kind words to share about his time working with The Gang on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17.

Yesterday, we got a great look at The Gang from FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia via a post from Olson – a great way to check in as filming on Season 17 rolls on. Now, actor/director Zachary Knighton (Magnum P.I.) is checking back in from October (when he originally offered a heads-up that he would be behind the camera this season) with some kind words for the cast and production team for the filmmaking experience. Side note: Knighton appeared as "Random Guy" in S04E02: "The Gang Solves The Gas Crisis" (as "Zach Knighton") and S09E10: "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs."

Here's a look at Knighton's post from October, announcing that they would be directing 1704: "Though Leadership: A Corporate Conversation" (written by Day and McElhenney):

"Eternally grateful to be able to spend the last couple weeks with these legends and @tbiermann who has been an amazing guiding light through my journey with Sunny. How lucky can one man get ☘️," wrote Knighton in a post heading into the weekend:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in January, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!