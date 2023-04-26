Amazon Orders More Animated Batman; Confirms "Caped Crusader" Season 2 Amazon confirmed there will be two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader & shared details on animated projects Merry Little Batman & Bat-Family.

It looks like Amazon's Prime Video's animated interest in The Dark Knight isn't quite over. Along with the highly-anticipated "Caped Crusader" getting a confirmed two-season order, the streamer also confirmed the animated film Merry Little Batman and the spinoff series Bat-Family. "We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of 'Batman: Caped Crusader' to the comedic adventures of 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, in a statement.

Previously set for HBO Max, the animated "Caped Crusader" stems from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. In addition, the reinvention of the Batman mythos will be executive produced by Ed Brubaker and Register. Based on characters from DC, "Caped Crusader" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

The animated family action comedy holiday film (wow, that's a lot to say) Merry Little Christmas finds young Damian Wayne alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, where he must transform into "Little Batman" in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) – with Roth and Register executive producing.

Spinning out of the holiday mayhem will be the animated series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. Jase Ricci, Mike Roth, and Register will executive produce the series, with Warner Bros. Animation producing.

"'Batman: The Animated Series' helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon & MGM Studios, in a statement. "'Batman: Caped Crusader' will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."