American Born Chinese: Yeo Yann Yann Talks Legacy, Ben Wang & More

Yeo Yann Yann (Havoc) discusses her Disney+ series American Born Chinese, the cast bonding, and working with Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends).

When Disney commissioned to adapt Gene Luen Yang's American Born Chinese into a live-action TV series from Kelvin Yu for Disney+, it became a perfect storm of casting opportunities from recruiting two Oscar winners in Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), and a future Karate Kid in star Ben Wang, who played the lead in Jin Wang, an American born Chines 10th grader at Sierra Mona High School. Playing his mother, Christine Wang, was Yeo Yann Yann. The Disney+ series, which was sadly canceled after one season, followed Jin as he tried to survive high school and forge his identity. After meeting Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), an exchange student, the two go on a journey after Jin discovers Wei-Chen is the son of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, a mythic figure from Chinese literature, as the two were destined to search for a mysterious scroll. While promoting her Netflix film, Havoc, Yeo spoke to Bleeding Cool about how fate brought her to embrace this new family from the Disney+ series.

Yeo Yann Yann on Embracing Her New Family from American Born Chinese and Ben Wang

Bleeding Cool: What was the most memorable part about working on 'American Born Chinese?'

Most memorable? It's the relationships in 'American Born Chinese.' We spent four months together, all of us. From the first time we met each other, we were all strangers, and then after four months, we created a strong bond of family friendship. It's not just the actors, it's also the whole creative team; we are like a big family. Even until now, we're still in contact. Ben [Wang] is the new 'Karate Kid.' We've been texting each other nonstop, and then whenever it comes out, Ben is so excited. He sent me a message this morning about it. In the last interview, somebody used the word "fate," and it's fate that brought us together, and we remain a family.

American Born Chinese, which also stars Chin Han, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu, is available on Disney+. Havoc, which also stars Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker, is available on Netflix.

