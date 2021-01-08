American Gods Stars Yetide Badaki & Bruce Langley Talk S03: Interview

While much of the focus on the third season of American Gods has been on Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) looking to leave the escalating war between Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods behind for the solitude of Lakeside, Shadow won't be the only one going through a personal journey in STARZ's adaptation of author and EP Neil Gaiman's beloved novel. Yetide Badaki's ancient goddess of love is finding relevance in today's world — thanks to Tech Boy's (Bruce Langley) app — by turning her gift into a commodity. But when she's linked to the disappearance of one of her worshippers, Bilquis is forced to question the nature of her divinity, a crisis that threatens her very survival — until the unexpected appearance of the Orishas guides her to true power and purpose- and to her connection to Shadow. Langley's god of all things technological struggles to stay current and keep from being deleted by World. But after an encounter with Bilquis leaves him essentially a "broken god," Tech Boy begins to learn the mystery of his true power- but will it be a knowledge that comes too late?

As Bleeding Cool's American Gods Season 3 Week rolls along, we had a chance to speak with both Badaki and Langley about how it feels to finally have the show back on the air, the journeys that their respective characters will be undertaking this season, and what makes this season so different from the previous two (and maybe even a tease or two). Check out our interview below- and be on the lookout for this weekend's interviews with Gaiman and Whittle:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (maybe earlier?):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.