American Horror Story: Double Feature Confirms Friday Trailer Release

Had enough with the teaser and key art? Think it's about time you got to see the actual official trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature? Well, so does Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk, with the news hitting social media this afternoon that the tenth season of FX's long-running horror anthology will release the big reveal on Friday (ahead of its August 25th premiere)- and they did it was a cool-creepy (and very telling) teaser.

Here's a look at the teaser released announcing the trailer drop on Friday (and yes, we've watched it five times already for clues):

"Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of "American Horror Stories" with original content — interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy and said "hey…wanna make this fun weird thing with us?" Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to [Graphic Designer Fosterlands] for this amazing VHS graphic," Murphy wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below) to announce a month-long celebration of the AHS universe:

AHS universe fans have been learning more about what to expect from the 10th season's "Double Feature." First, it's been confirmed that not only are aliens and mermaids/sirens the major players during the two-part season but that their worlds are ready to collide (again?). Then we learned the official names of the two parts, with "Part One" officially named "Red Tide" and "Part Two" officially named "Death Valley". But this time around, things get deadly serious as a new poster shows one of the sea creatures on its knees carrying the body of an alien that appears to be dead. Now is that expression rage and pain, or a primal yell after a kill? Even the tagline " the tide is turning" can be taken a whole bunch of different ways.

For a preview of a collision of terror like "AHS" viewers have never seen, here's a look at the teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature– premiering on FX beginning August 25th:

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

