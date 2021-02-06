American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed

So this is the story of how Frances Conroy (Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse) came to be confirmed as joining the cast of the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. As we reported back in November 2020, Conroy's named appeared on the show's IMDB page as being a part of the upcoming season's cast but was quickly taken down- but not so quickly that it didn't end up on AHS fans' radars. Flash ahead to this week and the news that Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) was joining the series to direct an episode. In Carolyn's Instagram post, she was asked about how she was feeling about being able to work with Conroy (a smooth move) with Carolyn responding that she was really excited and looking forward to it- before it was taken down. So you see where this is going right?

So leave it to the folks at American Horror Story News (@AHSFXNews) for finally getting an answer to the matter- and considering that answer came from Murphy directly in response to an Instagram post? I guess it's safe to say… WELCOME BACK, FRANCES CONROY!

A Look at What We Know About AHS Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Recently, we learned that "Pilgrim" (reportedly its working title) was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back. And recently, Paulson revealed more teases about her character to EW: "The character I'm playing this year on 'Horror Story' has some issues, let's just put it that way." Paulson continued, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Frances Conroy will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.