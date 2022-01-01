American Horror Story Honors AHS Fashion Icons- But Someone's Missing

After 2020 became the year that we would prefer to forget, this year has actually proven to be a pretty damn good one if you're a fan of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story universe. From the premiere of the hit FX on Hulu spinoff anthology American Horror Stories to the two-seasons-in-one-return of the flagship series with Double Feature "Red Tide" & "Death Valley" (big fans of the former, not sure where we stand on the latter). But now that we've reached the end of the year, things have been pretty quiet on the Season 11 front aside from Sarah Paulson hinting that she might be done with AHS for a little while and recent rumblings on social media that Lindsay Lohan might join the cast. But otherwise, we're heading into January blissfully unaware of what horrors await. So what better time than now to look back on the beloved franchise?

In this case, FX Networks and FX on Hulu demonstrate one of the things that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Denis O'Hare, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Frances Conroy, and (of course) Lady Gaga have in common. That when it comes to fashion, they slay the competition. That said, maybe we could've bumped up the list to "11" to include Angelica Ross? As clearcut evidence, I present the following:

So for a chance to relive some of the most iconic fashion moments in the long-running horror anthology's run, here's a look at the finest fashionistas that American Horror Story has to offer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 10 Fabulous Fashion Icons in American Horror Story | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxEzMMsN2SU)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: