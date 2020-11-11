American Horror Story S10: Ryan Murphy's Teaser Has Quite a Bite There

Now it's starting to feel a little more like Fall. While American Horror Story fans are dealing with the hard truth that they won't be getting the FX/FX on Hulu horror anthology in 2020, that doesn't mean there isn't time to start getting everyone's dumpster fires of speculation raging wildly. That's exactly what series co-creator Ryan Murphy did Tuesday night, releasing new key art for the tenth season of AHS. The sharpened teeth fit with previously-released teaser posts from Murphy and lend more credibility to the theory about the season's theme. But we'll get to that in a minute- but first? Speculate away with a larger version of the image below (we're already trying to read into the lipstick and gloves):

Now here's a look at Murphy's post from Tuesday night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Nov 10, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

Let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."