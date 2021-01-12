American Horror Story S10 Update: "Pilgrim" Gets Provincetown Approval

Well, that was fast. Less than 24-hours after reporting that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story had applied to film the horror anthology in Provincetown, Massachusetts, from February 1 through March 6 (full production from January 25 to March 13) via 20th Century Fox producers under the title "Pilgrim," the town's Select Board voted unanimously to give permission for shooting in 19 various locations. The move allows Interim Town Manager Charlie Sumner to finalize a location agreement with the production, as well as address two concerns that were raised during the meeting.

Select Board member Lise King wanted assurances that a fully-developed plan to deal with crowd control will be in place, one that faithfully enforces existing COVID-19 laws. "This show has a tremendous following and I think we're going to have a different scenario with some crowd control," King said. Summer assured the board that crowd control will be a major topic during negotiations. "There's a lot of coordination that goes on every single day between the filming companies and town hall staff as well as our public safety staff," Sumner clarified. Select Board member Louise Venden also requested a short synopsis of the content of what will be filmed to ensure that the production doesn't portray the town in a negative light. King pushed back on the request, arguing that it was a "slippery slope" for the board to have their hands directly involved in the creative/artistic side and that conditioning permit approvals based on a project's creative content is not a path the board should be going down.

The Cape Cod Times reported earlier that the locations include Bradford Street, the Pilgrim Monument, Commercial Street, the Winthrop Street Cemetery, the breakwater, Old Colony Path, Race Point Road, Race Point Beach, a portion of Route 6 between Stotts Crossing and Snail Road, an additional portion of Route 6 from Berry to Commercial Street, and eight more spots that were redacted (along with back-up locations). Scene descriptions are general (people walking around town, walking up steps to a monument, talking outside of a restaurant, vehicles driving about, etc.), though two were of particular interest: one involving a Jeep discovering a dead deer along Route 6, and the other involves a shootout in a cul de sac.

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.