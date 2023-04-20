American Horror Story S12: Emma Roberts Shares Early Character Details Emma Roberts had some details to share on her character in FX, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12.

Yup, that's right! We have two… two… updates on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 in one day. A little more than a week after we learned that Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian had joined the cast via a creepy teaser (more on that below), we learned that the season is set to film in NYC this Monday, April 24th. And now, we're getting some early intel directly from Roberts on her character for the season. Speaking with Bustle regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Thanks to the fine folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, we had more details to pass along earlier this month. First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed."