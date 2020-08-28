American Horror Story Season 10 Prod Starts October; New Clue Posted

Well, American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy lit the dark hearts (including ours) of AHS fans everywhere with an update and clue about the COVID-delayed tenth season. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Murphy revealed that production is set to get underway in October while thanking those involved in making sure new health and safety precautions are in place. In addition, he included an image of a set of sharpened teeth as a clue about the season's theme/storyline.

Previously, Murphy posted an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, and it would be safe to assume that the story could be based around (or include) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. But even after efforts in 1980, 2000, and 2013, the victim's true identity, as well as the identity of her killer, remains unknown. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? Let the guessing games begin…

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.